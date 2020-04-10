TORONTO -- A 99-year-old veteran of the Second World War is heading home after fighting his way to victory in another battle: beating COVID-19.

Albert Chambers, of Doncaster, England, who was wounded and survived prison camp during the Second World War, was discharged from hospital on Friday after recovering from the virus.

A video released by the NHS to mark his triumphant discharge shows nurses and others clapping as the 99-year-old is rolled down a hospital hall in a wheelchair.

“There’s nothing I can say but thank you very much,” Chambers said to his nursing staff in the video, which was verified by Storyful. “I appreciate every bit you’ve done for me, you couldn’t have been better.”

When he was in the military, Chambers was part of the Coldstream Guard and helped protect Buckingham Palace at one point. He received a leg wound while fighting in Germany during the Second World War.

Now he can add COVID-19 to the list of trials he’s survived.

In a press release from the Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, Chambers explained that he was already in hospital, rehabilitating after he broke his arm, when he started showing signs of COVID-19.

“I had a fall at home around three weeks ago,” he said.

A neighbour helped him out then, he said, adding that “when I get home I’m going to tell all of my neighbours how marvellous the nurses are here.”

He tested positive for COVID-19 while receiving treatment at the Hazel Ward, part of the Tickhill Road Hospital in Doncaster. Chambers had to be put on oxygen at one point during his care after he tested positive for the virus.

His grandson, Stephen Gater, said in the press release that “my grandad is amazing.”

“He’s pretty incredible,” Gater said. “He’s not only survived the war and being in prison camp, now he’s won the battle with coronavirus.”

Chambers was “a wonderful patient,” according to Paige Lax, the nurse who helped to treat him.

“He’s fought to get better. He wanted to get back home. He’s pretty amazing.”

Chambers’ 100th birthday is coming up in July.