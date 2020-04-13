TORONTO -- The closures of restaurants and other businesses have resulted in less garbage being left on the streets and in dumpsters, removing the major source of food for rodents and forcing them to look elsewhere for scraps.

With most restaurants, hotels and other businesses having closed their doors due to COVID-19, rats are on the move in search of new food sources.

The closures, combined with physical distancing keeping many people at home, has resulted in less garbage being left on the streets and in dumpsters, removing the major source of food for rats and forcing them to scrounge elsewhere -- including your home.

During the pandemic, Abell Pest Control says it has seen a 50 per cent increase in rat-related calls in Canada compared to this time in 2019.

"Rats can enter homes and buildings under door gaps, cracks in foundations or gaps around pipes. A determined rat can squeeze its way into an opening of only 1" -- that's about the size of a quarter," Abell's Quality Assurance Auditor Dusana Bondy said in a news release.

The company reported that most calls are coming from urban centres including Toronto, Halifax, Winnipeg, Montreal, Regina and Vancouver.

"The most important reason to keep rats outdoors is their disease-carrying ability. Pathogens such as salmonella and E. coli can be transmitted via rats and these are very dangerous for humans to be exposed to," Bondy said.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), rats can spread approximately 35 different diseases to humans either directly through rodent contact or indirectly via ticks, mites or fleas that have fed on an infected rat.

There have been no reports of rats carrying COVID-19, however the novel coronavirus has been found in other animals.

Bondy says wandering, hungry rats can still wreak havoc.

"For restaurant owners and other businesses, especially during times of closure when rats can move around unnoticed, it's important to keep on top of your pest control," Bondy said. "The last thing anybody wants to be dealing with during this pandemic is a rat infestation to add to an already stressful time."

To prevent a possible rat infestation, Abell Pest Control recommends that Canadians: