TORONTO -- Since being tasked with checking up on those told to self-isolate or quarantine, the RCMP has yet to issue a single ticket in the matter.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki told CTV News Channel on Monday that RCMP officers have been given the names of approximately 90 people to check up with under the Quarantine Act, but to her knowledge, no one has been handed a fine under RCMP jurisdiction.

“People are following the quarantine,” she said.

Under the Quarantine Act, which came into effect on March 25, those arriving in Canada from abroad must self-isolate for 14 days. Those caught not self-isolating face a fine of $750,000 and up to six months in jail.

“We take this very, very seriously,” said Lucki. “It’s important that people follow the rules, take the advice from experts in health and definitely self-isolate or quarantine as necessary.”

Officers are tasked with visiting the people who’ve been told to quarantine to make sure they are, in fact, following the guidelines.

“These are people that the health-care [workers] have already probably contacted via phone or email or text and sometimes they may require a physical verification of their quarantine,” Lucki said.

While the RCMP has been tasked with taking the lead in enforcing the Quarantine Act, officers will pass along the information to other police departments to handle in-person visits if the person is not within RCMP jurisdiction.

In Canada, the RCMP handles provincial policing in each province except Ontario and Quebec, while several of Canada’s biggest cities have their own police agencies.

When it comes to fines surrounding failure to follow physical distancing, Lucki said several agencies -- including local police, bylaw officers and conservation officers -- can issue fines.

On Monday, the Surete du Quebec announced it has issued 651 tickets to people who failed to follow the physical distancing rules.