OTTAWA -- The trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada will be revealed today, as the Public Health Agency of Canada is set to present the latest national modelling.

As the country continues to face a fourth wave that’s hitting some provinces and territories harder than others, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is expected to outline whether enough is being done to slow the spread.

Last month’s modelling warned that without reduced levels of virus transmission, Canada’s daily COVID-19 caseload could reach unprecedented highs, prompting federal health officials to continue to push the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves before the fall season saw more folks gathering indoors.

As of Friday morning, according to CTV News’ vaccine tracker, 81.5 per cent of those eligible are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and there are currently 41,137 active infections nationwide.