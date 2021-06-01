TORONTO -- CTV News has confirmed that Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is changing its guidelines to allow for mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines.

NACI will update its guidance to the provinces and territories on Tuesday, recommending that a first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine can safely be combined with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots in certain situations.

The new guidance will also advise that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be mixed for first and second doses.

Federal health officials are expected to announced the new recommendations at a press conference at noon ET.

With files from CTV News' Michael Boyer. This is a breaking news alert. More to come