OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is providing $100 million to help the “urgent food needs” of Canadians struggling to put meals on the table as they wait for federal emergency benefits to kick in, and says the military has been asked to help out in northern and isolated communities.

Trudeau said the government is going to help food banks and local food organizations deliver food to the vulnerable populations across Canada that need help.

Calling the work done by food banks and their volunteers “essential,” Trudeau said there is no question that they need more support at this time, encouraging those who have the means to consider helping out.

The government will also be accelerating the timeline of the previously announced GST credit for low-income people, saying that qualifying adults will now receive the credit in April, instead of May.

They’ve also made an agreement with the major banks to make it easier for all who are receiving the emergency benefits to set up direct deposit, meaning they’ll receive their money a little bit sooner.

Trudeau had previously announced targeted economic supports for vulnerable groups including seniors, the homeless population, Indigenous people and women and children fleeing domestic violence. The federal government has also earmarked additional funding for charities to assist seniors and youth, with a promise that more would be coming for Canadians in poverty and other marginalized groups soon.

The prime minister has also been facing calls to present a clearer picture on the projections for the COVID-19 pandemic’s spread across the country.

With Ontario poised to release its COVID-19 modelling Friday afternoon, Canadians in that province will be headed into their weekend with a sense of what the best and worst case outcomes could be, based on the information so far.

Federal officials have not yet ventured further than to say that public health measures like physical distancing could be in place for weeks or months to stave off a surge that would cripple the health-care system, with an estimation early on in the outbreak that between 30 and 70 per cent of Canadians could contract the virus.

On Thursday evening Trudeau held a two hour call with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Canada’s premiers on the pandemic situation.

According to a summary of the meeting released by the PMO, both the federal and provincial leaders “reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration and coordination,” and discussed the ongoing stockpiling of medical supplies and protective gear.

The call also included a discussion about sharing information, and the emergency actions already taken by the various provinces and territories.

Trudeau announced on Friday that Quebec has asked that the Canadian Armed Forces lend a hand in northern and isolated communities, he has previously said that the military would be ready to deploy once a request was made.

On the ongoing procurement, Trudeau announced Friday that the federal government has signed an agreement with Amazon Canada to manage the distribution of this essential equipment to the provinces and territories