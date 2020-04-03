OTTAWA -- Manufacturing giant 3M says the White House has requested it cease exports of U.S.-made N95 face masks to Canada.

"The Administration also requested that 3M cease exporting respirators that we currently manufacture in the United States to the Canadian and Latin American markets. There are, however, significant humanitarian implications of ceasing respirator supplies to healthcare workers in Canada and Latin America, where we are a critical supplier of respirators," 3M said in a statement released Friday.

The statement comes hours after U.S. President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act requiring companies to prioritize the production of masks and ventilators to fight the spread of COVID-19.

"We anticipate issuing more orders under the Defense Protection Act in the very near future, in addition to the one that I just signed against 3M for face masks," said Trump on Thursday evening.

But 3M warns that ceasing those exports could cause blowback.

"Ceasing all export of respirators produced in the United States would likely cause other countries to retaliate and do the same, as some have already done. If that were to occur, the net number of respirators being made available to the United States would actually decrease. That is the opposite of what we and the Administration, on behalf of the American people, both seek."

Trump hinted at the move in a tweet published Thursday.

We hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their Masks. “P Act” all the way. Big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing - will have a big price to pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2020

3M in response said it continues to "act on reports of price gouging and unauthorized reselling related to 3M respirators. This activity is unethical and illegal. We are working with the U.S. Attorney General and attorneys general of every state, making it clear that 3M has not and will not raise prices for respirators and offering our assistance in the fight."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that, while Canada and the U.S. are working closely on sharing best practices and ensuring health-care workers on either side of the border get the supplies they need, there are no plans to enforce a bilateral trade agreement on personal protective equipment.

The prime minister’s inner circle, including Deputy Prime Minster Chrystia Freeland has strongly opposed the White House proposal to put U.S. military along the border to mitigate the international spread.