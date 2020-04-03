FEMA deploys refrigerator trucks to serve as morgues in New York City
Multiple refrigerator trucks are seen lined up near Bellevue Hospital in New York City, New York, on April 1, 2020, after FEMA began deploying mobile morgues to help hospitals manage the overflow of coronavirus bodies. (Credit: Daniel Boyar via Storyful)
TORONTO -- Refrigerator trucks are being deployed to New York City to help store bodies as morgues and funeral homes become overwhelmed with COVID-19 victims.
The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced earlier in the week it’s deploying dozens of mobile morgue sites around New York.
A nurse at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan shared video to her Instagram page showing multiple white refrigerator trucks lining the street near the medical facility.
“If this won’t make you think twice about staying in, then I don’t know what else to say,” the woman wrote in the caption.
Getting out of work and this is what I’m greeted with in the back of the hospital �� my co-workers @justiiners were in awe we just stood there looking�� they’re setting up TEMPORARY MORGUE Because that’s how bad the situation is and what the expected death rate is going to be !!! So for those of you still thinking it’s not that serious here’s my world , my reality right now. I’ll go into work and walk past these every morning ��. Reminds me of 9/11 all over again walking past all the trailers back there with all the body parts and the place smelling like DEATH!! �� if this won’t make you think twice about staying in then I don’t know what else to say.. #BellevueHospital����#covidfighters#stayindoors#flattenthecurve#we’reinthistogether #staysafe
More footage taken near the same hospital captured workers building shelves inside one of the refrigerated medical trucks.
A spokesperson for Bellevue Hospital confirmed city health officials had set up the mobile morgue site two blocks from the facility.
As of Friday, the U.S. had recorded more than 245,000 confirmed cases and more than 6,000 deaths related to COVID-19, according to global virus tracking done by Johns Hopkins University.
Nearly 3,000 of those deaths are from New York state alone.