TORONTO -- Those most at risk of complications from COVID-19 are taking to social media to share their stories and urge the general public to take coronavirus precautions seriously.

Twitter was filled over the weekend with messages from those who are immunocompromised, many of which helped to shed light on the human side of the pandemic.

As one user put it: “I’m immunocompromised and my life counts!”

Twitter users shared smiling selfies underneath descriptions of the illnesses or existing conditions that put them at a high risk of developing serious complications if they catch coronavirus.

Twitter user Courtney Lynn wrote that she has “Grave’s disease, fibro, cfs, and asthma.

“Just because YOU are healthy does not mean the rest of us are,” her tweet reads. “I am a single mom. I’d like to see my son graduate college.”

Another user wrote about their Osteogenesis Imperfecta, which impacts breathing. Coronavirus is a respiratory virus. Canada has over 310 confirmed or presumptive cases thus far. Globally, over 162,000 have contracted the virus, with more than 6,000 deaths and 75,000 recoveries.

These Twitter users are breaking the stereotypes of who is most at risk by showing that immunocompromised people exist across all ages, races and genders.

“I turned 29 2 weeks ago,” one user wrote, adding that she has Ehlers Danlos syndrome and congenital heart disease, among other medical issues.

“If you were to meet me, you’d never know,” another user said of being on immunosuppresants. “I look 100% healthy.”

Numerous governments across the globe have recommended social distancing and avoiding large public gatherings, but some people are still choosing to travel and go out to bars and clubs despite the outbreak. Officials say that if the public does not follow the recommendations of self-isolation, they could be putting everyone at risk.

“Your life may not be in danger, but ours would be,” said a Twitter user who said she and her father were both at risk due to chronic illness and cardiovascular disease, respectively. “Think of others.”

The tweets were frequently accompanied by the hashtags #HighRIskCovid19.

I have Grave's disease, fibro, cfs, and asthma. Just because YOU are healthy does not mean the rest of us are. Think about more than yourself. I am a single mom. I'd like to see my son graduate college. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/nQyjuyMZI3 — ��Courtney Lynn�� (@CourtneyLyn4128) March 15, 2020

I have Osteogenesis Imperfecta, which restricts my breathing. I have scarring in my lungs from frequent bouts of pneumonia. I also have heart arrhythmia when I have fevers. I am #HighRiskCovid19. Think abt me when you break #SocialDistancing. pic.twitter.com/3N05zPE4Ke — See Mia Wash Her Hands ������ ������‍�� (@SeeMiaRoll) March 15, 2020

My name is Imani Barbarin, I have cerebral palsy, diabetes and sleep apnea. All of these things affect my breathing in their own way.



I have increased risk factors. If I get this virus, it’s life and death. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/mSzayeazda — Crutches&Spice ♿️ : Rude For A Disabled Person (@Imani_Barbarin) March 15, 2020

Hi y’all! I‘m Kati. I have #EhlersDanlos w/ MCAS, celiac, congenital heart disease, (med resistant) gastroparesis, POTS, & more. I’m tube fed, IV hydrated via chest port, on corticosteroids, w/ 48% lung function.



I turned 29 2 weeks ago. I’m #HighRiskCovid19 & deserve to see 30. pic.twitter.com/MMCFi5nK0b — Kati (Noted Invalid)����‍������‍♀️ (@katimcf) March 15, 2020

If you’re one of the lucky ‘80% who’ll probably be just fine...’ this isn’t about you. This is about the greater good.

This is my son who is immunocompromised, & I’m asking you to do your part in social distancing for him and for so many others who need us to. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/oaZGLMZdqJ — Christi Caldwell (@ChristiCaldwell) March 15, 2020