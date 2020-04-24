OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that an agreement has been reached with all provinces and territories to implement the promised rent assistance program for businesses. It will lower rent by up to 75 per cent for eligible small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.

First unveiled last week with few details, the federal government is collaborating with the provinces and territories to launch a Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program. It is meant to help small businesses cover their rents for April, May, and June.

The businesses eligible for this rent relief are those that have to pay less than $50,000 per month in rent, have had to temporarily cease operations, or have experienced at least a 70 per cent drop in pre-COVID-19 revenues. The program is also being made available to non-profits and charities.

Trudeau has announced that the program will provide forgivable loans to qualifying commercial property owners to cover 50 per cent of three monthly rent payments. The loans will be forgiven if the property owner agrees to reduce eligible businesses’ rent by at least 75 per cent for the three months.

The provinces and territories have agreed to share up to 25 per cent of the total cost and facilitate the implementation of the program. The businesses renting their space would still be required to pay up to 25 per cent of their monthly rent.

That means that tenants will pay a quarter, the property owner a quarter, and the federal government and provinces cost-share the remaining 50 per cent. The forgivable loans would go directly to the mortgage lender.

The government says the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will administer the program, which is set to be “operational” by mid-May. The intention is to have commercial property owners lower rents for their tenants now and be paid retroactively for April and May.

“Final terms” are still being sorted out, but landlords are being urged to “provide flexibility” in the meantime.

This new plan also includes a “rent forgiveness agreement,” which includes a moratorium on eviction, according to a government release.

Trudeau also committed that more help is in the works for larger businesses.

With May rent coming due in a week, time is of the essence for many small- and medium-sized businesses who have been unable to operate under the public health restrictions and have been without any substantial income for at least a month. Some landlords have already issued eviction notices for businesses that didn't pay in April.

“There’s a bunch of desperate businesses out there that have seen their business income ground to zero or near zero, and yet the bills continue to pile up,” said Canadian Federation of Independent Business President Dan Kelley in an interview on CTV News Channel Friday morning prior to Trudeau’s remarks.

He said, even with the wage subsidy application opening up on Monday and the ability for some businesses to access government-backed loans, rent is a “giant” expense and many businesses aren’t able or interested in going deep into debt while waiting out the pandemic which, so far, has no end in sight. Any relief on rent will be a welcome measure, Kelly said.

The federal NDP have also been pushing for rent relief for weeks, saying the help is needed immediately.

“We are on the cliff right now, with half of businesses unable to pay their rent,” said NDP critic for Small Business Gord Johns in a statement. "If people aren’t making any revenue how can they pay rent? It’s not the landlords’ fault either, they also have bills to pay. The onus needs to be on the government to step in and help before people have to permanently close their businesses."

TO DISCUSS FRONT-LINE AID

Trudeau is set to speak with premiers later on Friday, when it’s likely another yet-to-be-articulated joint federal and provincial plan to top-up the salaries of some front-line workers will be discussed.

Also promised last week, talks have been continuing on the fine print, as many of these essential staff continue to work, waiting and wondering when this measure will come to fruition.

Trudeau said on Friday that many Canadians in long-term care homes are facing difficult and complex circumstances, but not all provinces are experiencing the same issues and so the desire and need for help on this front varies.

What’s known so far is that in collaboration with the provinces and territories, wages are going to be boosted for essential workers who are making less than $2,500 a month.

Details on which staff will be deemed essential and would be eligible for this new funding is still being worked out, but the federal government estimates it could help “several million workers.”

This new temporary top-up will be distributed through a transfer to the provinces, with the cost shared, and intended to keep as many of these workers on the job as possible.

Quebec and British Columbia have already implemented direct wage support programs for low-income workers in essential service sectors.