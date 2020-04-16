OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a new rent assistance program for businesses, and plans to loosen the criteria needed for small- and medium-sized companies to qualify for a loan, the latest indications that it will be a long time before the country is back to business as usual.

Speaking to the challenges faced by businesses and commercial property owners, Trudeau said the new Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program will help small businesses cover their rents for April, May, and June. The assistance is being rolled out in collaboration with the provinces and territories as it’s within their jurisdictions.

The federal government is also opening up the eligibility criteria the Canada Emergency Business Account. The program, targeted at small- and medium-sized businesses, offers government-guaranteed loans of up to $40,000 to cover the costs of keeping their enterprise afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

If the company can repay the balance of the loan by the end of 2022, up to $10,000 will be forgiven.

The current eligibility requires applicants to prove that they paid between $50,000 and $1 million in payroll in 2019, leaving out some businesses on either side of these figures.

Now, companies who paid between $20,000 and $1,500,000 in total payroll in 2019 will be eligible to receive a loan.

“This is money entrepreneurs and employers can use to cover operational costs and help with other immediate needs,” Trudeau said.

To date, more than 195,000 loans have been approved through this program, the prime minister said, pegging the credit doled out so far at more than $7.5 billion.

The government had vowed to expand the program, the latest in series of expansions to the billions in financial aid being offered to buoy the economy in the face of a pandemic that’s halted most businesses in Canada for more than a month.

Continuing to update and broaden the stimulus and direct assistance to Canadians and businesses comes as the prime minister continues to caution that an economic restart won’t be on the horizon until the virus’ spread is under control and more widespread testing and tracing mechanisms are in place.

On Thursday, Trudeau said that while many are getting used to the new normal, as time goes on, staying at home and not seeing friends is going to get harder.

“We’re going to miss our colleagues, our friends, our neighbours, and our parents even more than we do now. But we have to be disciplined. We must stay the course. We cannot let the progress we’ve made go to waste,” he said.

Ahead of his national address, the prime minister joined a call with his fellow G7 leaders. Fresh off of U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration late Wednesday that he was looking to ease travel restrictions along the Canada-U.S. border, and his decision to pull funding to the World Health Organization, Trudeau focused on emphasizing the collective need for a global response.

Canada has defended the WHO, which the federal government has relied on for guidance and information amid the pandemic, and just earlier this week signalled that now isn’t the time to reopen the border beyond allowing essential goods and workers to cross between.

“We all remain committed to doing whatever it takes to help people and our economies rebound after this crisis. We’re working together to support international efforts to develop a vaccine, expand treatment, expand testing, and ensure that critical medical supplies get to the frontlines,” he said.

The prime minister also has an appointment with the provincial and territorial premiers about salary top-ups for certain essential front-line health workers. On Wednesday he announced the federal government was working with the provinces to cost-share a wage boost for essential front-line staff who are making less than $2,500 a month.