OTTAWA -- Part-time and seasonal workers are now eligible to claim the $2,000 Canada Emergency Response Benefit, and new money is coming for front-line workers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.

Now, workers who are earning less than $1,000 a month, such as contract or gig economy workers, or who have seasonal employment and can’t find a job due to COVID-19, as well as those who are running out of employment insurance, can now apply to the CERB.

“Maybe you’re a volunteer firefighter, or a contractor who can pick up some shifts, or you have a part-time job in a grocery store. Even if you’re still working, or you want to start working again, you probably need help making ends meet,” Trudeau said.

Unveiling the anticipated eligibility expansion to the CERB program that millions of Canadians have already applied for, Trudeau said he is also working with the provinces to boost wages for essential front-line staff to keep them on the job.

He said, in collaboration with the provinces and territories, wages are going to be boosted for essential workers who are making less than $2,500 a month, “as quickly as possible.”

Trudeau said that the essential front-line staff in hospitals, seniors’ homes and long-term care facilities are doing “some of the toughest jobs in the country.”

“For many workers looking after the most vulnerable Canadians, including seniors and those with disabilities, we know conditions have gotten more difficult over the past weeks. And you need support right now,” Trudeau said.

“As we face an unprecedented threat to public health, you are our most important line of defence. We will do whatever we can to help you do your job and support you through this.”

Closing some of the gaps that have been identified with the emergency aid program has been a commitment the government has made amid criticism that many Canadians were left out. The government said that their initial focus would be on getting money out the door to as many people as possible and fine tuning the criteria later.

The Liberals have said they have been looking into ways to keep as many people on the job as possible, and providing a top-up to their income was one option they were exploring.

As the program stood before the expansion, in order to be eligible applicants must have earned at least $5,000 in the past 12 months or in 2019 as a whole, and must be out of work for reasons directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the agreement reached with opposition parties over the weekend to fast-track the $73-billion wage subsidy bill’s passage, the Liberals agreed to implement further support measures for groups that have fallen between the cracks of the existing emergency benefits.

Trudeau said on Tuesday to expect more announcements this week for help for students, businesses’ commercial rent, and sectors that have been particularly hard-hit.

The government has also announced a new mental health portal available on the government’s website and through their new COVID-19 app. Through this Canadians — many of whom are feeling more stressed, anxious, or overwhelmed given the current crisis and the isolating nature of staying at home — can connect with mental health professionals.

“If you need to, please reach out,” Trudeau said.

Meanwhile, with the mid-March agreement to resume regular House of Commons sittings on Monday on the table, talks are underway among the parties as to how Parliament could proceed amid the pandemic without packing 338 MPs back into the chamber.

The agreement to initially suspend the session stated that a further delay or pursuit of another model would require all four recognized parties sign on, but as a study of the viability of a virtual parliament gets underway, there is no consensus on what form the spring sitting should take.

The Conservatives want to see some form of in-person sittings resume and outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer flew his family back to Ottawa with the intention of staying in town for the spring parliamentary session.

Scheer continued to drive home his call for Parliament to resume, during a media availability on Wednesday.

Since the suspension came into effect there have been two emergency sittings to pass financial aid legislation, both have occurred with the minimum number of MPs required, though it’s also forced staff, security and House administration officials back into the building when most Canadians are being told to stay home.