TORONTO -- An agreement has once again been reached between Canada and the United States to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel for another month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.

The extension on the existing agreement means that the border restrictions will stay in place until July 21, even as both countries continue to reopen their economies.

“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe,” Trudeau said Tuesday.

The agreement, as it stands, exempts the flow of trade and commerce, as well as vital health-care workers such as nurses who live and work on opposite sides of the border. Tourists and cross-border visits remain prohibited.

This is the third time the agreement has been extended, after first being imposed in March, with the current extension on border restrictions set to expire June 21.