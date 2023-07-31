Brain fog and other long COVID symptoms are the focus of new small treatment studies
The National Institutes of Health is beginning a handful of studies to test possible treatments for long COVID, an anxiously awaited step in U.S. efforts against the mysterious condition that afflicts millions.
Monday's announcement from the NIH's $1.15 billion RECOVER project comes amid frustration from patients who've struggled for months or even years with sometimes-disabling health problems -- with no proven treatments and only a smattering of rigorous studies to test potential ones.
"This is a year or two late and smaller in scope than one would hope but nevertheless it's a step in the right direction," said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly of Washington University in St. Louis, who isn't involved with NIH's project but whose own research highlighted long COVID's toll. Getting answers is critical, he added, because "there's a lot of people out there exploiting patients' vulnerability" with unproven therapies.
- COVID-19 Brief newsletter: Sign up for fresh insights and analysis on the pandemic
- Top coronavirus headlines, all in one place
Scientists don't yet know what causes long COVID, the catchall term for about 200 widely varying symptoms.
"If I get 10 people, I get 10 answers of what long COVID really is," U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said.
That's why so far the RECOVER initiative has tracked 24,000 patients in observational studies to help define the most common and burdensome symptoms --- findings that now are shaping multipronged treatment trials. The first two will look at:
- Whether taking up to 25 days of Pfizer's antiviral drug Paxlovid could ease long COVID, because of a theory that some live coronavirus, or its remnants, may hide in the body and trigger the disorder. Normally Paxlovid is used when people first get infected and for just five days.
- Treatments for "brain fog" and other cognitive problems. They include Posit Science Corp.'s BrainHQ cognitive training program, another called PASC-Cognitive Recovery by New York City's Mount Sinai Health System, and a Soterix Medical device that electrically stimulates brain circuits.
Two additional studies will open in the coming months. One will test treatments for sleep problems. The other will target problems with the autonomic nervous system -- which controls unconscious functions like breathing and heartbeat -- including the disorder called POTS.
A more controversial study of exercise intolerance and fatigue also is planned, with NIH seeking input from some patient groups worried that exercise may do more harm than good for certain long COVID sufferers.
The trials are enrolling 300 to 900 adult participants for now but have the potential to grow. Unlike typical experiments that test one treatment at a time, these more flexible "platform studies" will let NIH add additional potential therapies on a rolling basis.
"We can rapidly pivot," Dr. Amy Patterson with the NIH explained. A failing treatment can be dropped without ending the entire trial and "if something promising comes on the horizon, we can plug it in."
The flexibility could be key, according to Dr. Anthony Komaroff, a Harvard researcher who isn't involved with the NIH program but has long studied a similarly mysterious disorder known as chronic fatigue syndrome or ME/CFS. For example, he said, the Paxlovid study "makes all sorts of sense," but if a 25-day dose shows only hints of working, researchers could extend the test to a longer course instead of starting from scratch.
Komaroff also said that he understands people's frustration over the wait for these treatment trials, but believes NIH appropriately waited "until some clues came in about the underlying biology," adding: "You've got to have targets."
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70
Paul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, according to an announcement on his verified social media.
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Winds expected to help save Osoyoos, B.C., from raging wildfire
Winds will likely be a major factor in the battle to save the southern British Columbia town of Osoyoos from a raging wildfire, but the latest forecast offers some hope.
Canada left searching for answers in wake of shocking exit from Women's World Cup
Australia ended Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a lopsided 4-0 win Monday, putting the Olympic champion Canadians to the sword.
Discovery of whale carcass in Hong Kong sparks anger over the potential damage done by sightseers
The discovery of a whale carcass in Hong Kong waters on Monday has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many comments blaming the mammal's death on sightseers.
Watch video of SUV plowing through sidewalk, almost hitting dozens of people in downtown Toronto
A video of a vehicle driving onto a sidewalk and nearly hitting dozens of pedestrians in downtown Toronto has surfaced after police reported a road rage incident on Saturday.
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here's a look at that investigation
A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the then-president's 2020 election loss.
Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says
As little as one alcoholic drink a day increased systolic blood pressure — the top number in a blood pressure reading — even in men and women with no existing hypertension, a new study found.
Prince William serves veggie burgers to stunned customers
Prince William has shocked unsuspecting members of the public at a food truck in London when he appeared as the server handing out veggie burgers.
Canada
-
Winds expected to help save Osoyoos, B.C., from raging wildfire
Winds will likely be a major factor in the battle to save the southern British Columbia town of Osoyoos from a raging wildfire, but the latest forecast offers some hope.
-
Montreal light-rail transit system shuts down on 1st official day of service
The new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) between Montreal and the South Shore officially entered service at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
-
Breakthrough in B.C. port dispute as new tentative deal is reached
A late-night breakthrough could herald an end to British Columbia's long-running port dispute, with the longshore workers' union and the employers' association announcing a new tentative agreement.
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding has been temporarily suspended
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
-
Canada 'strongly condemns' Niger military coup as others threaten sanctions, cut aid
Canada is speaking out against a coup d'etat in Niger, as analysts fear political instability across West Africa will embolden terrorist groups and the Russian mercenary group Wagner.
-
Thousands of apples scattered on Hwy. 401 following crash involving tractor-trailer
A trailer of apples tumbled onto Highway 401 causing a major delay ahead of morning rush hour in west Toronto on Monday.
World
-
South Korean dog meat farmers push back against growing moves to outlaw their industry
Dog meat consumption is a centuries-old practice on the Korean Peninsula and has long been viewed as a source of stamina on hot summer days. It's neither explicitly banned nor legalized in South Korea, but more and more people want it prohibited.
-
U.K. to grant hundreds of new oil and gas licences, ignoring calls from environmentalists
Britain said on Monday it will grant hundreds of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea in a bid for energy independence, ignoring calls from the environmental campaigners and the United Nations to stop the development of new fossil fuel projects.
-
Russian ballistic missile strikes kill at least 6 people in Zelenskyy's hometown in central Ukraine
Russian ballistic missiles slammed into an apartment complex and a university building in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown Monday, killing six people and wounding 75 others as the blasts trapped residents beneath rubble, Ukrainian officials said.
-
China imposes curbs on drone exports, citing Ukraine and concern about military use
China imposed restrictions Monday on exports of long-range civilian drones, citing Russia's war in Ukraine and concern that drones might be converted to military use.
-
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here's a look at that investigation
A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the then-president's 2020 election loss.
-
Mar-a-Lago worker De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump's classified documents case
The property manager of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate made his first court appearance on Monday on charges in the classified documents case against the former president but did not enter a plea because he has not found a Florida-based attorney to represent him.
Politics
-
Canada 'strongly condemns' Niger military coup as others threaten sanctions, cut aid
Canada is speaking out against a coup d'etat in Niger, as analysts fear political instability across West Africa will embolden terrorist groups and the Russian mercenary group Wagner.
-
Breakthrough in B.C. port dispute as new tentative deal is reached
A late-night breakthrough could herald an end to British Columbia's long-running port dispute, with the longshore workers' union and the employers' association announcing a new tentative agreement.
-
Canada is first to require health warnings printed on individual cigarettes
Canada will soon require health warnings to be printed directly on individual cigarettes, making it the first country to implement this kind of measure aimed at reducing tobacco usage.
Health
-
Blue blood from horseshoe crabs is valuable for medicine, but a declining bird needs them for food
A primordial sea animal that lives on the tidal mudflats of the East Coast and serves as a linchpin for the production of vital medicines stands to benefit from new protective standards.
-
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
-
New cigarette warning labels in effect this week aim to deter kids, convert parents
A fresh set of Health Canada regulations that require warning labels on individual cigarettes is set to come into effect Tuesday, making Canada the first country in the world to take that step in the ongoing effort to help smokers kick the habit and deter potential puffers from picking it up.
Sci-Tech
-
Flying taxis are coming – eventually, to an exclusive few
Air taxis, long hyped as the next giant leap in short-haul passenger transport, are coming closer to a vertiport near you – even as skepticism deepens over their ability to change commuter behaviour and emissions output, and overcome questions of safety, both real and perceived.
-
Musk's X social media platform reinstates Kanye West's account
Social media platform X reinstated the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, on Saturday, after it was suspended nearly eight months ago because the rapper had violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.
-
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star, dead at 70
Paul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, according to an announcement on his verified social media.
-
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
-
The 'Barbie' bonanza continues at the box office, 'Oppenheimer' holds the No. 2 spot
Seven days after Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' conspired to set box office records, the two films held unusually strongly in theaters.
Business
-
Dispute over Persian Gulf gas field poses early challenge to Saudi-Iranian rapprochement
An escalating dispute over a gas field in the Persian Gulf poses an early challenge to a Chinese-brokered agreement to reconcile regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.
-
Metro workers latest to strike as Canada sees a wave of job actions
Thousands of unionized Metro grocery workers walked off the job Saturday in what is the latest in a series of strike actions taken across the country in the past year, from liquor store employees to port workers.
-
Massive deal with Saudis will help Vale fund nickel, other mining projects
Vale Base Metals (VBM) Ltd. has signed deals worth $3.4 billion with two Saudi Arabian-owned entities as the company works to develop its base metals operations as a separate entity.
Lifestyle
-
How lifestyle exercise can lower your cancer risk, according to a new study
As little as one or two minutes of vigorous exercise a day could lower your cancer risk, according to a new study.
-
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
-
Ontario bodybuilder with Down syndrome shattering records and stigmas
Kyle Landi is taking his passion for fitness and making history. In just seven months, the 23-year-old has become one of the only bodybuilders in the world with Down syndrome.
Sports
-
Revis shut down his nerves and then the NFL's best wide receivers on his way to the Hall of Fame
Voters for the Pro Football Hall of Fame made Darrelle Revis a first-ballot inductee, following a career during which he routinely locked down one side of the field with his air-tight coverage.
-
Canada left searching for answers in wake of shocking exit from Women's World Cup
Australia ended Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a lopsided 4-0 win Monday, putting the Olympic champion Canadians to the sword.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson finishes second at Evian Championship
Celine Boutier, who had never finished better than 29th in six previous appearances at the Evian Championship, was six shots clear of second-place finisher Brooke Henderson of Canada, who went 8 under after a final-round 70.
Autos
-
Verstappen looks unstoppable as he enters the F1 break with a massive lead
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen enters the mid-season break in unstoppable form, after emphatically winning the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday for an eighth straight win and 10th overall of a crushingly dominant season.
-
F1 leader Verstappen wins rain-hit Belgian GP sprint race. Piastri is second
Two-time reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen won the rain-hit sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday to extend his huge lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 118 points.
-
Ford recalls hundreds of thousands of F-150 pickup trucks in Canada, U.S. over parking brake issue
Ford is recalling hundreds of thousands of newer model Ford pickup trucks in Canada and the U.S. due to an issue with electric parking brakes.