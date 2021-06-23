WHITEHORSE -- Yukon's top doctor says the territory is in the spotlight once again as it deals with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brendan Hanley says Yukon was put on a pedestal over the past few months with no active cases and a high vaccination rate, but all eyes are on the territory now to see how it deals with a “significant” outbreak.

Hanley says over the past 14 days, there have been more cases in Yukon than in the first 14 months of the pandemic.

Of the 144 cases in the latest outbreak, he says 122 of them were among unvaccinated people ranging in age from one to 90 years old.

Hanley says the outbreak is likely linked to one case introduced around Victoria Day and it spread with gatherings in June, although it will be difficult to know when and who was the first case.

He says the new infections show that a 72 per cent vaccination rate is not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and at least 80 per cent of the population should receive their shots.

