Chick-fil-A tells people to throw away Polynesian sauce cups over allergy concerns

Chick-fil-A is telling customers to “please discard” Polynesian sauce dipping cups that were ordered over the past few weeks.

“The Polynesian Sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens,” Chick-fil-A said in a short note on its website.

The cups were given out at its restaurants between February 14 and February 27. Customers can call the company at (866) 232-2040 with questions.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told CNN that the sauce’s manufacturer packed some of the Polynesian sauce dipping cups with sriracha sauce, which contains wheat and soy. Restaurants that have the cups from the specified February dates have thrown them away.

Polynesian sauce is one of Chick-fil-A’s most popular dips, described on its website as a “sweet and sour sauce with a strong, tangy flavor.” It’s been on the chain’s menu for 40 years and has become so popular that it’s now sold in grocery stores. (The recall doesn’t not affect the bottled products).