Health

    • Chick-fil-A tells people to throw away Polynesian sauce cups over allergy concerns

    Chick-fil-A is telling people to throw away its Polynesian sauce cups. (Chick-fil-A via CNN Newsource) Chick-fil-A is telling people to throw away its Polynesian sauce cups. (Chick-fil-A via CNN Newsource)
    Share
    New York -

    Chick-fil-A is telling customers to “please discard” Polynesian sauce dipping cups that were ordered over the past few weeks.

    “The Polynesian Sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens,” Chick-fil-A said in a short note on its website.

    The cups were given out at its restaurants between February 14 and February 27. Customers can call the company at (866) 232-2040 with questions.

    A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told CNN that the sauce’s manufacturer packed some of the Polynesian sauce dipping cups with sriracha sauce, which contains wheat and soy. Restaurants that have the cups from the specified February dates have thrown them away.

    Polynesian sauce is one of Chick-fil-A’s most popular dips, described on its website as a “sweet and sour sauce with a strong, tangy flavor.” It’s been on the chain’s menu for 40 years and has become so popular that it’s now sold in grocery stores. (The recall doesn’t not affect the bottled products).

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING State funeral, public condolences being planned for Brian Mulroney

    A state funeral will be held later this month for former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Thursday at 84. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be opportunities for Canadians to express their condolences to Mulroney's family as well.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News