Carob drink recalled because it could permit growth of botulism bacteria

A recall has been issued for Nuba brand Carob drink due to a potential bacteria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product could permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that creates the botulism toxin.

The affected drink was sold in 750 ml bottles with a best before date of Sept. 30, 2023.

It was sold in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the drink.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick or cause death in severe cases.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of food-borne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis.

The affected drink was sold in 750 ml bottles with a best before date of Sept. 30, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2023.