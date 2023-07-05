Being overweight may not be associated with early death, study says
Being overweight as defined by the body mass index rating scale is not linked to an increase in death when considered separately from other health issues, a new study found.
Also known as BMI, the calculation measures a person’s body fat based on height and weight. As currently used, the BMI scale divides adult populations into various degrees of body fat.
An adult is considered “overweight” if their BMI falls between 25 and 29.9, while a “healthy” or “normal” weight is defined as a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A BMI of 30 or higher is considered obese.
“The real message of this study is that overweight as defined by BMI is a poor indicator of mortality risk, and that BMI in general is a poor indicator of health risk and should be supplemented with information such as waist circumference, other measures of adiposity (fat), and weight trajectory,” said study first author Dr. Aayush Visaria, an internal medicine resident physician at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
However, limitations of the study make it hard to determine if the findings are due to BMI or other factors, according to experts not involved with the new research.
“The use of the word ‘overweight’ is misleading here, as it excludes anyone with a BMI above 30. In lay language ‘overweight’ would usually be interpreted as anyone with a weight above ‘normal’ and would include obese patients,” said Dr. Baptiste Leurent, a lecturer in medical statistics at University College London, in a statement.
“This paper found an unequivocal association between BMI and mortality, before and after adjustment for risk factors,” said Leurent, who was not involved in the study.
In addition, observational studies can only show an association, not causation, said Dr. Robert H. Shmerling, senior faculty editor for Harvard Health Publishing, a subsidiary of Harvard Medical School in Boston.
“They looked at death rates, but there are other outcomes that are also important that they didn’t look at, such as quality of life or the development of new comorbidities such as new cases of diabetes or heart disease,” said Shmerling, who was not involved in the study.
DEATH VS. DISEASE
In the new study, published Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE, researchers analyzed data gathered on over 554,000 non-pregnant Americans older than age 20 from the 1999-2018 National Health Interview Survey and the 2019 US National Death Index.
Visaria and his coauthor, Dr. Soko Setoguchi, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Rutgers School of Public Health, then compared BMI levels with deaths that occurred over the next 20 years.
The risk of death did rise by 18 per cent to 108 per cent for most people with BMI levels higher than 27.5, Visaria said, with risk rising as weight increased in a U-shaped curve.
There was one exception: adults older than age 65. There was no significant increase in mortality for any older adult with a BMI of between 22.5 and 34.9 — a range that included those with normal weight, overweight and obesity.
“This paper does not add anything new,” said Naveed Sattar, a professor of cardiovascular and metabolic health at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, who was not involved in the study.
“We know that BMI often displays a U shaped curve with mortality, but this is due to many people (particularly older) at lower end of the BMI range having unintentional weight loss due to illness,” Sattar said in a statement.
Weight loss often goes hand in hand with development of dementia, cancer and accompanying loss of appetite in an older population. Prior research has found losing as little as 5 per cent of body mass increased the risk of premature death among adults 65 and older, especially for men.
The most significant finding, Visaria said, was for people between ages 20 and 65 whose BMI was between 24.5 and 27.5 — the lower end of the overweight scale. There was no significant increase in the risk for death.
However, the risk of future disease is “probably a more important measure of health than all cause mortality,” said Tom Sanders, professor emeritus of nutrition and dietetics at King’s College London, who was not involved in the study.
“The main hazard of overweight (BMI 25 - 29.9) and moderate obesity (BMI 30-35) is a three times greater risk of developing diabetes which contributes to cardiovascular disease, renal failure and blindness,” he said in a statement.
While the study did control for smoking and a variety of other diseases linked to early death, that information was only gathered once for each person in the survey. Therefore, the study could not follow that person to see if he or she later developed conditions such as hypertension or diabetes that might contribute to death — a limitation of the study, Visaria told CNN in an email.
“They also didn’t look at the cause of death — it might have been from a car accident or something not health-related,” said Shmerling, who is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
“In addition, if you look at the big picture findings, they did find an increase of mortality with obesity — so it’s not as if they’ve refuted the usefulness of BMI for all purposes,” he said.
It’s also possible, said Shmerling, that people in the overweight category visit the doctor more often, make lifestyle changes — such as increasing exercise or adopting a healthier diet — and get medical care so they don’t develop diabetes, heart disease or other comorbidities.
“Death due to obesity may be due to development of morbidities like heart disease, but obesity is also its own independent disease that we know can independently increase risk of death,” Visaria said. “The issue is how we diagnose obesity which may not be representative of the risks.”
WAIST CIRCUMFERENCE IS A KEY MEASURE
In addition to BMI, Visaria said the study also looked at data that measured waist circumference, or the thickest part of the stomach. Results showed using waist circumference “significantly modifies the association between BMI and all-cause mortality,” he said.
“People with elevated waist circumference had higher risk of mortality compared to normal waist circumference within the same BMI groups,” Visaria said in an email. “In the overweight BMI range (25-29.9), the risk of mortality was 17-27 per cent higher among people with elevated waist circumference compared to lower waist circumference.”
That type of deep fat that surrounds the body’s organs, often called belly or visceral fat, has been linked to a 39 per cent higher risk for dementia in older women and heart disease, frailty and early death in both sexes.
Measuring waist circumference should be paired with stepping on a scale as part of any health assessment, according to guidelines published in April 2021 by the American Heart Association. Abdominal obesity, as it is known, is defined as a waist circumference of 40 inches (102 centimeters) or above for men, and 35 inches (88 centimetres) or above for women.
The American Medical Association also recently adopted new guidelines calling for physicians to use more than BMI when evaluating an individual’s health.
“BMI is based primarily on data collected from previous generations of non-Hispanic white populations,” the AMA wrote. While it’s “significantly correlated with the amount of fat mass in the general population, (it) loses predictability when applied on the individual level.”
The use of BMI as a measure of potential health risk may not disappear from clinical practice as it does have a place in a thorough workup — but it should not be the only measure, Visaria said.
However, any discussion over how fat mass is measured does not change what science knows about the impact of excess weight upon the body, experts say.
“We know from other evidence that the higher our weight, the greater the risks of developing multiple conditions,” said the University of Glasgow’s Sattar.
“These conditions in turn adversely influence people’s quality of life and their happiness,” Sattar said in a statement. “It is these ‘quality of life’ metrics we need to focus more on, and, if possible, try to improve with relevant interventions at multiple stages of life.”
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
'A resolution': Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975, police said Wednesday.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
WATCH | Canada's 'grocery rebate' doesn't deal with underlying affordability problems: expert
Canadians who are eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the head of a major food bank says it won't address the deeper issues.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
World’s first flying car receives approval for test flights in the U.S.
Alef Aeronautics, a California-based startup, has received approval to start testing its 'Model A' flying car from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Here’s a look at what the company calls the 'world’s first real flying car.'
This Japanese river turned lime green, and nobody is sure why
Ikoma city authorities in Western Japan are investigating to determine how the water of a river running through town has turned lime green, causing concerns among citizens.
Canada
-
'A resolution': Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975, police said Wednesday.
-
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
-
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
-
Ottawa man first to face terrorism, hate charges linked to far-right propaganda
An Ottawa man is the first ever to be charged in Canada with terrorism and hate propaganda offences for advocating a violent, far-right ideology.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Canada's 'grocery rebate' doesn't deal with underlying affordability problems: expert
Canadians who are eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the head of a major food bank says it won't address the deeper issues.
-
Little relief in sight as record-setting B.C. wildfire season continues
British Columbia's 2023 wildfire season has already seen the largest blaze in provincial history, and an update from officials suggests the situation across B.C. is likely to get worse before it gets better.
World
-
Man creates own 'micronation' in Southern California: Slowjamastan
A radio DJ has a new title: Sultan of Slowjamastan, after creating his own micronation on an 11-acre piece of land in Southern California.
-
A Chinese mining company has opened a giant lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe
A Chinese mining company formally opened a US$300 million lithium processing plant Wednesday in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of the metal as demand surges globally because of its use in electric car batteries.
-
After secret documents leak, Pentagon plans tighter controls to protect classified information
The Pentagon on Wednesday announced plans to tighten protection for classified information following the explosive leaks of hundreds of intelligence documents that were accessed through security gaps at a Massachusetts Air National Guard base.
-
Qatar Airways reports US$1.2B in profits after ferrying passengers to last year's soccer World Cup
Qatar Airways on Wednesday reported US$1.2 billion in profits over the past year, buoyed by its role in ferrying fans to the soccer World Cup.
-
Trump posted what he said was Obama's address, prosecutors say. An armed man was soon arrested there
U.S. Former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was the home address of former President Barack Obama on the same day that a man with guns in his van was arrested near the property, federal prosecutors said Wednesday in revealing new details about the case.
-
UN: Millions left with no aid as West Africa suffers worst hunger crisis in 10 years
The U.N. World Food Program said Wednesday that millions of hungry people in West Africa are without aid as the agency struggles with limited funding to respond to the region's worst hunger crisis in a decade.
Politics
-
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
-
Ottawa follows peers, blasts Hong Kong bounties on activists with Canada ties
Ottawa is condemning Hong Kong officials for issuing bounties for the arrest of eight activists living abroad, days after Canada's peers slammed the move.
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Health
-
How reading nutritional labels could reduce diabetes rates, expert says
With diabetes cases projected to soar to 1.3 billion by 2050, primarily due to obesity, one Canadian entrepreneur thinks knowing how to read food labels could be key to stalling the surge.
-
Overuse of marijuana linked to surgery complications and death, study says
Clinical overuse of marijuana is linked to a variety of complications after major elective surgery, including blood clots, stroke, breathing difficulties, kidney issues and even death, a new study found.
-
Forget TikTok claims: 'Nature's Ozempic' is no such thing, experts say
If TikTok and Reddit influencers are to be believed, the plant-based compound called berberine can be a replacement for such popular diabetes and weight loss drugs as Ozempic and Wegovy. But some U.S. medical experts have concerns about the use of this unregulated supplement.
Sci-Tech
-
UN recruits robots in effort to meet global development goals
Dozens of robots, including several humanoid ones, will take centre stage at a conference organized by the United Nations technology agency in Switzerland this week to showcase their potential to help it reach a series of increasingly improbable global goals.
-
World’s first flying car receives approval for test flights in the U.S.
Alef Aeronautics, a California-based startup, has received approval to start testing its 'Model A' flying car from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Here’s a look at what the company calls the 'world’s first real flying car.'
-
Kids Help Phone seeking help from AI tech to meet demand for mental health support
Kids Help Phone says it's turning to artificial intelligence to help respond to the 'enormous need' as more and more young people reach out for mental health help and support.
Entertainment
-
'Smallville' actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case tied to cult-like group
The television actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from a California prison, according to a government website.
-
'Come From Away' musical comes home to Gander in Newfoundland — where it all began
Bringing the hit musical "Come From Away" home to Newfoundland for the first time is a bit like bringing a new romantic partner home to meet your family, says actor Petrina Bromley.
-
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies by suicide at age 48, her siblings say
Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter who had a highly successful career in Asia, has died by suicide, her siblings said Wednesday. She was 48.
Business
-
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
-
A big change is coming to Subway restaurants today
To undercut its fast-growing rivals, Subway is making a big change to its meats where roughly 20,000 U.S. locations will freshly slice their deli meat on-site.
-
B.C. port strike enters day five, with talks deadlocked over maintenance
Talks between maritime employers and the union representing British Columbia port workers remain deadlocked over maintenance issues as a strike by the workers enters its fifth day.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare playing card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
-
'I don't scare easy': Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
-
To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment
With just five words, a recent tweet from Kraft Heinz sparked a bit of a debate about how you should store your ketchup.
Sports
-
Canada's Raonic a winner in Grand Slam return, beats Novak in Wimbledon opener
Milos Raonic made a successful return to Grand Slam tennis on Wednesday with a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1 win over Austria's Dennis Novak in first-round action at Wimbledon.
-
Top-ranked Canadian amateur Monet Chun one of four Canucks at U.S. Women's Open
Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont., is one of four Canadians who will tee off at the U.S. Women's Open, the third major of the women's golf season.
-
Roger Federer hopes Rafael Nadal ‘can go out on his own terms’
Tennis great Roger Federer says he hopes his former rival Rafael Nadal can retire from the sport “on his own terms” following the Spaniard’s recent struggles with injury.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.