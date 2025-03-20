ADVERTISEMENT

Health

You can’t remember being a baby for a reason, new study finds

By CNN

Published

Babies are capable of encoding memories even though they can't seem to retrieve them as adults, according to a new study. (Oscar Wong/Moment RF/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.