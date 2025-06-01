ADVERTISEMENT

Health

When you snooze, you might lose hours of sleep each month. Here’s how to stop

By CNN

Published

The snooze button has been a common feature of alarm clocks for decades. (PeopleImages/iStockphoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.