ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Ultraprocessed food linked to early signs of Parkinson’s disease, study says

By CNN

Updated

Published

The hot dog is one serving of ultraprocessed food, and the bun made of refined grains is another. (Chan2545/iStockphoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.