ADVERTISEMENT

Health

‘The kids are not alright’: Young Canadians describe mental health struggles

By John Vennavally-Rao

Published

Abby Walker has benefitted from therapy and speaks to others about youth mental health. (Abby Walker)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.