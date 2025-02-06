ADVERTISEMENT

Health

New bird flu infections in Nevada dairy cattle signal the virus may be here to stay

By CNN

Published

This is the second known instance of avian flu being introduced into cattle herds by birds. (Nick Oxford/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.