ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Montreal woman dies at 32 after being told she was ‘too young for breast cancer’

By Robin Della Corte

Published

Valerie Buchanan, Chris Scheepers and their son in Old Orchard Beach, Maine in July 2024. (Photo courtesy Chris Scheepers)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.