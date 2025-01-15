ADVERTISEMENT

Health

‘I pretty well would have died on the operating table’: Canadian patient shares ordeal on long wait list for colonoscopy

By Christl Dabu

Published

A new report from SecondStreet.org says nearly 75,000 Canadians have died waiting for various health services. (Pexels)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.