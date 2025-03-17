ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Gender-affirming hormone therapy is linked to lower depression in transgender adults, study shows

By CNN

Published

A person holds Raymond's testosterone supply after successfully filling their prescription at Walgreens in Thomasville, Ala. on May 4, 2023. Rory Doyle/The Washington Post/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.