ADVERTISEMENT

Campaign for Canada

Rapidly growing Charlottetown grapples with housing shortage

By Sarah Plowman

Published

PEI’s capital is rapidly growing, largely because of international immigration.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.