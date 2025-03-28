ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

‘We agree on many things’ and will meet after Canada’s election: Trump says after call with Carney

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

Trump and Carney have ‘productive call’: Here's what else we know

Trump and Carney have ‘productive call’: Here's what else we know

Carney responds to Trump's auto tariffs

Carney responds to Trump's auto tariffs



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.