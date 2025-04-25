ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Singh couldn’t ‘stomach idea’ of a Conservative majority, no regrets on no fall vote

By The Canadian Press

Published

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during a campaign stop in Winnipeg, Thursday, April 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.