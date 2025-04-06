ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

‘Polls are a snapshot in time,’ supporters say, as Singh targets east coast voters in two key cities

By Rachel Aiello

Published

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Halifax on Sunday, April 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.