ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Poilievre vows not to pass law restricting abortion if he becomes PM

By The Canadian Press

Published

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to supporters at a rally in Woolwich, Ont., on Thursday, April 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.