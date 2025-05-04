ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

How did the federal election change Canada’s representation in Parliament?

By Charlie Buckley

Published

A party breakdown of Canada's 45 Parliament based on number of elected MPs. Note: The graphic does not purport to be an accurate representation of how the seating arrangement will be laid out in the House of Commons. (CTV News / Jasna Baric)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.