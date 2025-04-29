ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

‘He took the riding for granted’, says Bruce Fanjoy, Liberal who unseated Poilievre

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

Bruce Fanjoy, Liberal MP-Elect for Carleton, reflects on the campaign after defeating Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for the seat he's held for 20 years.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.