ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Carney on defence as Poilievre, Singh accuse him of using Bermuda ‘tax havens’

By Phil Hahn

Published

Liberal strategist Sharan Kaur speaks about the questions regarding Liberal Leader Mark Carney's assets and whether they could damage him on the campaign trail.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.