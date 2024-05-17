Entertainment

    • Zach Bryan and girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry are 'happy and alive' after 'traumatizing' car accident

    Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy via CNN Newsource) Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Zach Bryan and his girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia were involved in a scary car accident earlier this week, according to LaPaglia, who recalled the experience in a candid video posted to her TikTok page earlier this week.

    LaPaglia, a Barstool sports blog personality known more commonly as Brianna Chickenfry, said in the video posted on Tuesday that the couple “got into a traumatizing side-by-side car crash. It flipped a bunch of times, everything shattered.”

    “Thank God we had our seatbelts on,” she said. “But there was a lot of blood and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other.”

    Bryan, who is currently on his “Quitting Time” tour, got what LaPaglia described as a “huge gash” stitched up after an ambulance arrived. She then recalled thinking, “We are ok. We are happy and alive.”

    CNN reached out to a representative for Bryan for comment.

    The country singer shared a photo of LaPaglia on his Instagram Stories following the accident, writing that she “holds the weight up of everyone around her day in and day out.”

    “I don’t understand how the hell you hold it together when people around you can’t,” he added, seeming to stop short of directly addressing the accident. “Thank you forever and always no matter what.”

    In a followup video on TikTok, LaPaglia said she will “spend the rest of my life saying, ‘Wear your seatbelts.’”

    “If you get anything from me that I’ve ever posted in my whole entire social media career in the past five years,” she said, “it’s wear a seatbelt.”

