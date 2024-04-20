'The Tortured Poets Department': A track-by-track listener's guide to Taylor Swift’s 31-song double album

What's a Barnacle? It's yellow, sticks and screams if you try to pry it off your car
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
Taylor Swift released “The Tortured Poets Department” on Friday, a 31-track surprise double album, and she’s clearly in an emotionally evolved era.
On its surface, the album offers a pretty mellow listening experience, sounding like a marriage of the haunting depths of 2020’s “Folklore” and the synthy riffs of 2022’s Midnights.
Underneath it all, however, you’ll find a boldly vulnerable expression of the pop star poet’s innermost thoughts, and it takes some reading between the lines to understand the scope of her message – with some entries requiring a deeper dive than others. For that, we’re here to help:
In an audio clip played during iHeartRadio’s Album Premiere Special on Friday, Swift said this song “really exhibits a lot of the common themes that run throughout this album,” including “fatalism, longing, pining away, lost dreams.”
“I’ve always imagined that it took place in this, like, American town where the American Dream you thought would happen to you didn’t, right? You ended up not with the person you loved and now you have to just live with that every day, wondering what would’ve been, maybe seeing them out,” she said. “And that’s a pretty tragic concept, really. So I was just writing from that perspective.”
It looks like the album’s title track may be about The 1975 band frontman Matty Healy, to whom Swift was first linked in 2014 and then later, briefly, after her 2023 split from British actor Joe Alwyn.
Clues include the opening in which Swift sings, “You left your typewriter at my apartment.” (Healy expressed a fondness for typewriters in a 2019 interview with GQ magazine.) Honorable mentions in this track also go to Lucy and Jack – who could be Swift’s friend Lucy Dacus of the band Boygenius and Jack Antonoff, her friend and frequent collaborator – and Charlie Puth, who Swift directly name-checks in the song and declares “should be a bigger artist.”
“’My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys’ is a song I wrote alone and it’s a metaphor from the perspective of a child’s toy being somebody’s favorite toy until they break you, and then don’t want to play with you anymore,” Swift told iHeartRadio on Friday.
In one of the more synth-heavy tracks that leans into Swift’s recent “Midnights” era, “Down Bad” also feels slightly more contemporary in nature, with the modern-feeling refrain “cryin’ at the gym” in the chorus. The Grammy-winner told iHeartRadio that the song serves as a metaphor for “the idea of being love bombed where someone, you know, rocks your world and dazzles you then kind of abandons you.”
One of the more devastating tracks on “Tortured Poets,” it’s a safe bet to presume this one is about Alwyn, Swift’s ex-boyfriend of six years. The song covers a wide array of feelings about saying goodbye to not just a city she loved and spent a significant amount of time in, but letting go of both the good times and heartbreak which the former couple surely experienced there.
Many see the song as an answer, however bleak, to her upbeat track “London Boy,” featured on her 2019 “Lover” album, which is also believed to be about Alwyn during the heyday of their relationship. Swift and Alwyn were first romantically linked in 2016 and broke up in April 2023.
This slow-building and breezy track calls to mind some of Swift’s earlier eras from before “1989” and some listeners suspect a double meaning is at play. We’ll leave it up to you to decide.
The opening guitar riff here resembles something inspired by an Orville Peck song, and turns into an upbeat and breathy pop track that equates getting out of jail to getting out of a relationship.
Swift told iHeartRadio on Friday that she wrote this song with Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine, saying, “I was coming up with this idea of what happens when your life doesn’t fit, or your choices you’ve made catch up to you, and you’re surrounded by these harsh consequences and judgment, and circumstances did not lead you to where you thought you’d be and you just want to escape from everything you’ve ever known, is there a place you could go.”
That place to escape, according to Swift and Welch? Florida!!! Oh, and as an FYI: Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone is also credited as a contributor on this song, according to Swift’s YouTube page.
“Am I allowed to cry?” she asks. Sounds like the same question we’re all asking ourselves while listening to this album, to be honest.
Written solely by Swift, she declares here, “Who’s afraid of little old me?” and then warns, “You should be.” Reminder: stay on Swift’s good side.
The construction of the song title also calls to mind Edward Albee’s 1962 play “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” about a troubled marriage, which in turn also references the famously tortured writer and poet Virginia Woolf.
We’ve all argued this case at some point in our lives, right?!
Translation: “loml” is internet-speak for “love of my life.”
Written with Aaron Dessner, Swift sings on this moody track, “I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all.” After singing the words “you said I’m the love of your life” several times over the course of the song, she concludes, “You’re the loss of my life.” Ouch.
Imagine going through a breakup and then having to go on stage, put on a shimmering smile and perform for tens of thousands of people. That’s what Swift examines in this track. “I’m so depressed, I act like it’s my birthday every day,” she sings.
This is a brutal song with notes of anger aimed toward someone (who may or may not be Healy) who ghosted her after “rusting” her “sparkling” summer, presumably the summer of 2023 when they were thought to have briefly dated (Healy and Swift were seen in attendance at each others’ concerts around that time, among other indications). Other potential Healy references include one at the top of the song, when Swift mentions “your Jehovah’s Witness suit,” which calls to mind The 1975 frontman’s preferred fashion choices.
Swift’s boyfriend, three-time Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce, appears to be the subject of this track, which also happens to be one of the only classic love songs on the album. The tell? It includes a number of football references with buzzwords like “touchdown,” “warm the benches” and “greatest in the league.”
Swift, of course, attended Kelce’s football games throughout last season, including the Super Bowl where his team the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. “Where’s the trophy? He just comes runnin’ over to me,” she sings, perhaps a reference to the long embrace and kiss the couple shared on the field following the trophy presentation.
While the title to this track references the famed silent film star from the 1920s and ’30s (surely a visual inspiration for Swift’s just-dropped music video for “Fortnight”), Swift also sings here about Stevie Nicks – who wrote a poem about both music stars’ past relationships in the liner notes to physical copies of the album.
The chorus for the song may or may not be an easter egg for Swifties and Marvel fans alike, who have long speculated that Swift will appear in her friend Ryan Reynolds’ sure-to-be blockbuster “Deadpool 3” this summer, as a musically gifted mutant named Dazzler. Telling lyrics include “Promise to be dazzling” and the final line, “The future’s bright, dazzling.”
While entirely speculative, this song may reference a well known pub in London’s Vauxhall area. Swift longingly sings about trying to understand why an ex lover doesn’t miss her and then mentions how the subject she is singing about forgot to turn off their location, so, we’ll let you read between the lines.
Swift can’t decide whether she wants to “smash up” an on-again-off-again lover’s bike or be his wife. Either way, as the title suggests in this song, she’s determined to get him back.
“She’s the albatross,” Swift sings. “She’s here to destroy you.” ‘Nuff said.
Some Swifties are speculating that one of the names in this song is the still-unknown moniker of Reynolds and Blake Lively’s fourth child. The couple are close friends with Swift, who has mentioned the names of three of their daughters – Betty, James and Inez – in a number of tracks on “Folklore,” and featured the voice of one of their daughters on her 2017 song “Gorgeous” from “Reputation.”
With a rolling piano melody, she conducts a “post mortem” on the end of a relationship, and devastatingly so. “The deflation of our dreaming / Leaving me bereft and reeling,” she sings. Grab the tissues.
If it feels like Swift and Kelce’s relationship has publicly been playing out like a romance between the coolest kids in high school, you’re not alone. Swift sings, “You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her,” a line that is perhaps a reference to the fact that Kelce’s public declaration of his desire to date Swift led to the beginning of their romantic relationship. She also references the game of “kiss, marry, kill,” which Kelce was seen playing (and choosing to “kiss” Swift) in a 2016 interview that recently resurfaced.
“This place made me feel worthless,” Swift sings. We don’t know where she is that she hates so, but certainly hope she’s no longer there.
Oh boy. This one is wild. While it may sound like Swift is singing about a mean girl in high school named Aimee, the references in this song – and there are many – clearly point to Swift taking shots at Kim Kardashian, with whom she’s had a… tortured history. The most obvious factor here being the letters that Swift chose to capitalize in the title of the song spell out “KIM.”
Other clues: “I don’t think you’ve changed much / I changed your name and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin’ a song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”
It’s not as creepy as it sounds, we promise. It’s more of a metaphor about being on the outside, looking in.
Maybe keep that tissue box close by during this tragic song, too.
Some Swifties think this song may also be about Kardashian, since it references snakes (Kardashian famously played in to the #taylorswiftisasnake meme in the past). Others have connected the Cassandra that Swift sings about to the figure in Greek mythology, a priestess whose accurate prophecies were not believed.
The references here on the surface are about the Disney animated classic “Peter Pan,” which she previously referred to in 2020’s “Cardigan.” “Peter” could very well be a continuation of the lore from that track, but the jury’s still out on who Peter may truly be based on – if anyone.
“As she was leaving it felt like breathing,” Swift sings. The instrumentation and guitar strumming is reminiscent of the sounds on “Folklore,” her 2020 album on which Swift worked with Dessner, who is also credited to have co-written “The Bolter.”
Maybe this is Lively’s and Reynolds’ baby’s name?!
This is a devastatingly sad song that will leave you breathless as you come to the end of this poetically “tortured” journey. With just a piano and Swift’s voice, she seems to be reflecting on the experiences described in the previous 30 songs, singing, “looking backwards might be the only way to move forward.”
The powerful lyrics suggest Swift is coming to terms with the realization that “at last she knew what the agony had been for,” and even though she looks back on these memories, “the story isn’t mine anymore” now that she’s shared it with the world.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a car that was initially stopped for stunt driving on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario had a child and a baby not safely seated Friday evening.
Cannabis enthusiasts and would-be protesters who went to Vancouver's Sunset Beach expecting a 4-20 festival this year were met instead with fences and police officers.
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
Despite expressing vehement opposition to the newly unveiled federal budget, Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman would not say whether her party would reverse the Liberals' plan to increase the capital gains inclusion rate.
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
A Montreal woman says she lost close to $25,000 on a fake crypto trading platform she thought was developed by Elon Musk, highlighting the dangers of online scams, which are becoming more and more sophisticated.
The House swiftly approved US$95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies after months of political turmoil over renewed American support for repelling Russia's invasion.
The two SH-60K choppers belonging to the Maritime Self Defence Force and carrying four crew each, lost contact late Saturday near Torishima island in the Pacific.
The United States will begin plans to withdraw troops from Niger, U.S. officials said Saturday, in what experts say is a blow to Washington and its allies in the region in terms of staging security operations in the Sahel.
A Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate played chess nonstop for 60 hours in New York City's Times Square to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.
Ukraine launched a barrage of drones across Russia overnight, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said Saturday, in attacks that appeared to target the country's energy infrastructure.
Thirteen victims of the Columbine High School shooting were remembered during a vigil Friday on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the shooting that was the worst the nation had seen at the time.
Despite expressing vehement opposition to the newly unveiled federal budget, Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman would not say whether her party would reverse the Liberals' plan to increase the capital gains inclusion rate.
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's fiscal position has 'not changed significantly' following the release of the federal government's budget.
Canada's premiers are warning the federal government not to overreach into their jurisdictions when it comes to delivering the programs laid out in Ottawa's latest budget.
In a climate of social media-endorsed wellness rituals, plunging into cold water has promised to aid muscle recovery, enhance mental health and support immune system function. But the evidence of such benefits sits on thin ice, according to researchers.
Dengue cases are surging in the Americas, with cases reported topping 5.2 million as of this week, surpassing a yearly record set in 2023, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
The House passed legislation Saturday that would ban TikTok in the United States if the popular social media platform's China-based owner doesn't sell its stake within a year, but don't expect the app to go away anytime soon.
Olympic organizers unveiled their strategy Friday to use artificial intelligence in sports, joining the global rush to capitalize on the rapidly advancing technology.
An ancient giant snake in India might have been longer than a school bus and weighed a tonne, researchers reported Thursday.
A Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate played chess nonstop for 60 hours in New York City's Times Square to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.
She's the title character of 'Bluey,' a kids' program consisting of seven-minute episodes that have enraptured children and adults alike. This week's release of its longest episode yet — at a whopping 28 minutes — prompted an outpouring of appreciation for the show, even from those who are neither toddler nor parent.
Lululemon Athletica will close its distribution centre in the state of Washington at the end of the year and lay off more than 100 employees, the apparel retailer told Reuters on Friday.
Netflix shares fell on Friday, as its surprise move to stop sharing subscriber additions and average revenue per member from 2025 sowed doubts in investor minds about growth peaking in some markets for the streaming pioneer.
A GoFundMe campaign for a Moncton drummer has raised around $49,500 in just a few weeks.
Hospital chaplain J.S. Park opens up about death, grief and hearing thousands of last words, and shares his advice for the living.
Saturday marks marijuana culture’s high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather — at 4:20 p.m. — in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal-weed states thank their customers with discounts.
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
The Sault's Kyle Dubas has been named to Canada's front office team for the upcoming world hockey championship.
The U.S.’s Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a video that appears to show unauthorized personnel in the cockpit of a charted Colorado Rockies flight to Toronto.
Tesla is recalling 3,878 of its 2024 Cybertrucks after it discovered that the accelerator pedal can become stuck, potentially causing the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally and increase the risk of a crash.
At 6'8" and 350 pounds, there is nothing typical about UBC offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, who was born in Tonga and went to high school in Pitt Meadows.
Kevin the cat has been reunited with his family after enduring a harrowing three-day ordeal while lost at Toronto Pearson International Airport earlier this week.
Molly Knight, a grade four student in Nova Scotia, noticed her school library did not have many books on female athletes, so she started her own book drive in hopes of changing that.
Almost 7,000 bars of pure gold were stolen from Pearson International Airport exactly one year ago during an elaborate heist, but so far only a tiny fraction of that stolen loot has been found.
When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot.
A moulting seal who was relocated after drawing daily crowds of onlookers in Greater Victoria has made a surprise return, after what officials described as an 'astonishing' six-day journey.
Just steps from Parliament Hill is a barber shop that for the last 100 years has catered to everyone from prime ministers to tourists.
A high score on a Foo Fighters pinball machine has Edmonton player Dave Formenti on a high.
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.
Four homes are damaged and 14 people displaced after a fire broke out in an Aldergrove neighbourhood Saturday morning.
A major route between the North Shore and downtown Vancouver is back open after it was shut down for just over two and a half hours on Saturday morning, according to authorities.
The next chapter of the Toronto Maple Leafs rivalry with the Boston Bruins is set to unfold on Saturday night.
Dozens of Community Association representatives sat down with Mayor Jyoti Gondek Saturday morning to express their concern about proposed zoning changes.
A boil water advisory was issued Friday night for residences supplied by Salt Box Coulee Waterworks System in Rocky View County.
SUPERTRAIN is one of the most popular weekend events in the city and it’s also the largest model train show in Canada.
Ottawa's oldest Chinese restaurant is serving up its famous egg rolls for half-price again.
Many in Ottawa are mourning the loss of community builder and business leader Jeff Kyle, who played an instrumental part in bringing the Ottawa Senators to the capital.
The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening on Birch Avenue.
A Montreal woman says she lost close to $25,000 on a fake crypto trading platform she thought was developed by Elon Musk, highlighting the dangers of online scams, which are becoming more and more sophisticated.
Members of the community in Montreal's Village neighbourhood say they've seen some improvements to local security and cleanliness, but argue Quebec needs to do more to support vulnerable people in the area.
A man is in life-threatening condition after a hit-and-run crash on Jasper Avenue Friday night.
Friday night was a celebration of mistakes for a small group of body art enthusiasts.
A shopping experience for Swifties kicked off at Kingsway Garden Mall Saturday.
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns has resigned, according to a short statement from Premier Tim Houston on Friday evening.
The New Brunswick government says cost estimates for the new jail in Grand Lake, which have more than doubled, won’t derail the $66 million project.
On Sunday, the Jets will face off against the Avalanche as thousands of fans flood Donald Street in downtown Winnipeg for the first Whiteout Party of the year.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a two-year-old homicide.
A 34-year-old man from Brandon, Man. is facing a number of charges after police said he attempted to stab an officer Friday evening.
Regina's Centennial Market (CM) is being forced to close after an inspection by Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) found the building was not up to code.
Questions are being asked in the legislature about the significant cost of two major government infrastructure projects.
Fire crews battled an early morning blaze that displaced occupants from 22 suites.
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
Conestoga College and its president John Tibbits have been named in a defamation lawsuit.
It was a chilly Saturday in April at Kitchener’s Tent City but that didn’t stopping Donald Lacasse from building shelters.
A Saskatoon Provincial Court judge will determine whether testimony from a woman, charged with impaired driving causing the death of a child, will be used as evidence in her trial.
A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing multiple charges after a break-and-enter escalated into an armed robbery.
Questions are being asked in the legislature about the significant cost of two major government infrastructure projects.
The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have issued Flood warnings for the Lake Nipissing shoreline.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 22-year-old man with animal cruelty following an attack on a dog Thursday morning.
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
Ahead of Earth Day, various community groups banded together to clean up garbage in parks and along the banks of the Thames River.
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
LifeLabs workers in Barrie joined others from across the region on Saturday in protesting ahead of a looming strike deadline.
A man from Barrie is facing a slew of charges after an early morning crash on Highway 400 near Innisfil.
Donors and attendees of an annual gala at the MacLaren Art Centre were treated to a special performance Saturday evening.
Sailors from the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve are conducting exercises on the river alongside various emergency service groups this weekend, aiming to respond effectively in a coordinated manner to water emergencies.
The final total is expected to be higher once merchandise, silent auction and raffle sales are also included.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
If EA Sports' annual Stanley Cup playoffs simulation is correct, the Vancouver Canucks are about to exorcise a whole lot of demons.
When it comes to delivery dope, B.C.'s capital comes out on top, according to Uber Eats.
A First Nation in central British Columbia will build what the federal government says will likely be the largest off-grid solar project in Canada.
A banana ball python that was stolen from a Kelowna pet store on Saturday has been returned unharmed, Mounties said.
Nurses held a rally Wednesday at a hospital in the B.C. Interior that closed its emergency department more than a dozen times last year due to insufficient staff.
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
A new theatre group is setting up shop in Lethbridge.
The Okotoks Oilers poured it on Friday night, firing 43 shots at goalie Johnny Hicks, who stopped them all, leading the Brooks Bandits to a 4-0 win.
A Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with six different incidents where women were approached and solicited.
The Sault's Kyle Dubas has been named to Canada's front office team for the upcoming world hockey championship.
Historic buildings across Canada are competing for up to $50,000 to help with restoration costs.
A Sault Ste. Marie-based support group for women is hoping to work with other groups to provide more inclusive services.
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
