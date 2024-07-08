5 things to know as Canada meets Argentina in 'David vs. Goliath' Copa semifinal

BREAKING Green Party deputy leader stepping down for 'personal reasons'
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault has announced he is stepping down, citing personal reasons.
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night (8 p.m. EDT).
Here are five things to know for the match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
The 48th-ranked Canadian men will seek their first-ever win against No. 1 Argentina, the reigning Copa America and World Cup champions led by global superstar Lionel Messi.
Canada will have a chance at redemption after losing 2-0 to Argentina to open the tournament on June 20.
Since then, the Canadians defeated Peru 1-0 and drew Chile 0-0 in group play before knocking out Venezuela 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes. Ismael Kone scored the decisive penalty after a third save by goalkeeper Maxime Maxime Crépeau in the sixth round.
Canada celebrates their win in a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Venezuela in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
The win sets up Canada’s third meeting against Argentina. The two sides first met at the senior level in May 2010 in Buenos Aires, where Argentina beat Canada 5-0.
Uruguay takes on Colombia in the other semifinal at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
The Copa America is a quadrennial tournament between the top men’s teams in South America, although teams from North America and Asia have been invited to compete since the 1990s.
The year’s tournament, the 48th edition, is co-organized by CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American soccer, and CONCACAF, the governing body for North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
CONCACAF entered six guest teams — with only Canada left standing — to join 10 CONMEBOL countries for this year’s tournament hosted in the United States. The U.S., Canada and Mexico are set to co-host the World Cup in 2026.
Not only has Canada reached its first semifinal at the Copa America, but the Canadian men are also playing in the esteemed tournament for the first time.
Canada earned a trip to the 2001 Copa America in Colombia as a reward for winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2000 but did not attend after security concerns prompted organizers to call off the event before reinstating it.
Meanwhile, Argentina has hoisted the Copa America trophy 15 times, which ties Uruguay for the most ever.
Canadian players Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are becoming household names on the national team as stars in top European leagues. At the Copa, it’s Jacob Shaffelburg of Nashville SC in Major League Soccer making a name for himself.
The 24-year-old from Port Williams, N.S., is affectionately being called the “Maritimes Messi” for his recent displays in the Canadian shirt. After setting up David for a goal in the group stage, Shaffelburg scored in the 13th minute against Venezuela and threatened much of the night with dangerous runs down the wing to earn man-of-the-match honours.
Shaffelburg, who started the tournament on Canada’s bench, has three goals in 13 appearances for the national team.
Canada’s sensational run through Copa makes for a dream start to Jesse Marsch’s tenure as manager. Hired in May as the successor to John Herdman, Marsch opened the job with a 4-0 loss to the Netherlands and a 0-0 draw with France in high-profile friendlies before the Copa-opening defeat to Argentina.
But Canada has not lost since and is about to play one the biggest games in the program’s history less than two months after Marsch took over.
Marsch earned experience coaching at the highest club level in England, Germany, Austria and North America before taking the Canada job.
After a lengthy playing career in the U.S., the 50-year-old from Racine, Wis., began his head-coaching career with MLS’s Montreal Impact, now CF Montreal, in 2012. He later managed RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga in 2021 and Leeds United of the English Premier League in 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault has announced he is stepping down, citing personal reasons.
Experts say opportunities for innovation in women's health care exist in Canada, but investment in research and business is not where it needs to be. Here's how Femtech Canada, an organization launched earlier this year, is helping to close the gender gap in health care.
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be gathering with NATO leaders today to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression towards Ukraine.
The mayor of the municipality where Alice Munro lived for much of her adult life says he would 'consider' amending the monument to the celebrated writer outside the public library in Clinton, Ont., although he does not personally support such a move.
The RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation.
Federal officials are set to say how much more likely Eastern Canada's heat wave was because of human-caused climate change.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Rescuers searched the rubble at a children's hospital Tuesday for more dead and wounded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, a day Russian missiles slammed into the facility and cities across the country in a massive daytime barrage. The death toll from the strikes rose to 42, officials said.
The RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation.
The mayor of the municipality where Alice Munro lived for much of her adult life says he would 'consider' amending the monument to the celebrated writer outside the public library in Clinton, Ont., although he does not personally support such a move.
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
Federal officials are set to say how much more likely Eastern Canada's heat wave was because of human-caused climate change.
A former student and scholarship recipient at the company once helmed by Frank Stronach is speaking out about an “unwelcome but not illegal” sexual interaction involving the billionaire in the 1980s, when he was in his 50s and she was 19 years old.
Health Canada says thousands of power adapters sold with baby sound machines are being recalled due to an electrical hazard.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday it opened a preliminary investigation last week into suspicions of illicit financing of far-right French leader Marine Le Pen’s campaign during the 2022 presidential election.
For host U.S. President Joe Biden, the NATO leaders' summit is as much about demonstrating he is capable of meeting the grinding demands of the presidency for four more years.
Rescuers searched the rubble at a children's hospital Tuesday for more dead and wounded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, a day Russian missiles slammed into the facility and cities across the country in a massive daytime barrage. The death toll from the strikes rose to 42, officials said.
A top Parkinson’s disease specialist held a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden’s physician at the White House earlier this year, according to records.
Heavy Israeli bombardment shook Gaza City on Tuesday as thousands of fleeing Palestinians searched for shelter and medical facilities were forced to shut down in the latest offensive in the territory's north.
Boeing will have a felony conviction if it follows through on an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to fraud in connection with approval of its 737 Max before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people off the coast of Indonesia and in Ethiopia.
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault has announced he is stepping down, citing personal reasons.
The Assembly of First Nations annual meeting begins in Montreal today where leaders are expected to provide an update on negotiations to reform Canada's child welfare system and compensation for the systems' past harms.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be gathering with NATO leaders today to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression towards Ukraine.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.
Multiple hospitals in B.C.'s Interior faced staffing shortages over the weekend, leading to temporary emergency room closures.
The Manitoba government is making progress on its plan to open the province's first supervised drug consumption site in central Winnipeg.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
The planet known as HD 189733b, discovered in 2005, was already known for its unique conditions and extreme weather. Now scientists have discovered that it smells like rotten eggs.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Alec Baldwin's trial in the shooting of a cinematographer is set to begin Tuesday with the selection of jurors who will be tasked with deciding whether the actor is guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
Concerts, catwalks and cruises are how a rich couple in India are celebrating their wedding-to-be.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it plans to spin off its pork business into a new publicly traded company.
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
Canadians are feeling less optimistic about their finances, with respondents worried about inflation, income levels and a potential recession at the midpoint of the year.
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. says Saturday was a day he will never forget, after attending WWE’s Money in the Bank event.
Summer isn't an entirely carefree season of barbecues, lounging around the pool or beach, and road trips. As more people spend time outdoors, dermatologists warn that exposure to the sun can leave you with sunburn and, over time, cause skin cancer.
There are a ton of different ways to play Pokemon, the über-popular Japanese franchise that follows pocket-sized monsters across trading cards, video games and film and TV.
England can reach back-to-back European Championship finals when it meets the Netherlands in Dortmund in the second semifinal. The winner plays Spain or France in Sunday's final.
For Zachary Shaffelburg, watching his younger brother Jacob emerge as a shining star during team Canada's first-ever appearance at the Copa America soccer tournament feels like an "achievement for the whole family."
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
A rock 'n' roll legend made an appearance at a popular Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
A serious crash has closed a stretch of highway near Agassiz, B.C., investigators say.
To celebrate its fourth anniversary in Surrey, the Guru Nanak Food Bank set itself a lofty goal: collect so many food donations, it would break a record.
The LCBO says it has scrapped a plan to temporarily reopen five stores to allow bar and restaurant owners to buy alcohol amid the ongoing strike after the Crown corporation said the union threatened to picket at these locations.
Toronto needs to move at full steam to replace its aging ferry fleet, but some councillors are expressing concern that the cost of the ferries has been growing quickly and could continue to balloon.
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
The Alberta Electric System Operator declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening, with officials saying a number of faults led to the bulletin.
Alberta’s government is allowing targeted hunts on 'problem' grizzly bears after a nearly 20-year ban on hunting the threatened species.
Turner Valley RCMP are looking for the public's help to find an Edmonton man who went missing in Kananaskis Country last week.
Ottawa paramedics say one person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Monday night in the city's south end.
Two people are facing a laundry list of charges after their vehicle got stuck on a Gatineau golf course while trying to flee from police.
The speed limit will increase along Highway 416 south of Ottawa and on sections of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario on Friday.
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
A 35-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in the borough of Montreal North.
Turner Valley RCMP are looking for the public's help to find an Edmonton man who went missing in Kananaskis Country last week.
Leduc's city council has rescinded its decision two weeks ago to approve a winter emergency shelter.
Construction work on the Yellowhead started in 2019, but the pylons are still up in 2024. It's just one of many major infrastructure projects underway in Edmonton right now.
Heat warnings continue to blanket most of the Maritimes for the second day in a row.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns.
A 27-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Cape Breton on Sunday.
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
The RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation.
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
An injunction blocking the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) from garnishing Saskatchewan's bank account has been successful, according to the province.
Tuesday marks 20 years since Estevan's Courtney Struble went missing without a trace.
A lengthy 93 long years after it first hit the track, CPKC's 2816 locomotive known "The Empress" has embarked on its "Final Spike Tour."
A trespass notice was issued Monday to protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph.
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. says Saturday was a day he will never forget, after attending WWE’s Money in the Bank event.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region, warning residents of the potential for heavy rain as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move through the area.
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
It looks like Saskatchewan is moving into the first heat wave of the year.
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
A Sudbury committee has decided that Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc should face legal action over “apparent contraventions of the campaign finance rules” that took place during Leduc’s re-election campaign in 2022.
Police have not confirmed the identity of a person they a re looking for but have said if officers locate someone, that information will be released when it's appropriate.
An industrial fire east of the city saw Evelyn at Heritage Road shut down to combat the blaze. The fire at JC Green Cannabis on Evelyn Drive, and broke out earlier this evening.
A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for all of southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and Thursday – that’s due to remnants of hurricane Beryl, which could bring between 20 and 40 mm of rainfall per hour at times.
A 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy have been charged following a series of graffiti incidents throughout Wasaga Beach.
Two cars on Barrie's section of Highway 400 occurred within two hours of each other.
Police charged a Bradford woman with 14 offences in connection with thefts from vehicles.
Police in Chatham-Kent have made two arrests after reports that a man and a woman were canvassing the area of William Street north in Chatham for concrete work opportunities.
According to Unit Chair Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale, working conditions have gotten worse since their contract expired, and safety is an ongoing concern.
Environment Canada says there is potential for heavy rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday and Thursday.
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
After a cool spring, the summer heat is finally here in full force. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has declared a heat warning for southern Alberta.
On the court is where Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon feel most at home and soon, they'll represent Lethbridge and Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
A 61-year-old man has been charged with assault following a confrontation this weekend in Blind River.
The United Steelworkers union has brought 450 of its members, staff and guests to St. John’s, Nfld., as part of the union’s triennial District 6 Conference.
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.