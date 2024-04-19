Entertainment

    • 'Sasquatch Sunset' review: There won't be a weirder movie in theatres this year

    This image released by Bleeker Street shows Jesse Eisenberg in a scene from the film "Sasquatch Sunset." (Bleeker Street via AP) This image released by Bleeker Street shows Jesse Eisenberg in a scene from the film "Sasquatch Sunset." (Bleeker Street via AP)
    Share

    Rare is the movie that can ride the line between scatological and sublime, absurdist and acute. The deeply weird “Sasquatch Sunset,” starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, is that movie.

    A portrait of how a sasquatch tribe reacts to the encroaching modern world, it plays like “Quest for Fire” with poop jokes.

    The movie follows a family of sasquatches – mythical human-like creatures played by Eisenberg, Keough, Nathan Zellner and Christophe Zajac-Denec – for a year as they navigate life deep in a Pacific Northwest forest.

    It’s a slice-of-life look at them getting it on Bigfoot-style, foraging for food, throwing feces at crows as they eat the corpse of one of their friends, and making art out of twigs.

    Oh, and there’s grunting. Lots of grunting. And a pooping montage.

    Narrator-less and dialogue-free, the first part of “Sasquatch Sunset” feels like a nature documentary that focuses on Bigfoot mating and bathroom habits.

    It wanders, seemingly pointlessly, and is sophomoric fun for a time, but just as the novelty of seeing movie stars draped in sasquatch pelts begins to wear thin, directors David and Nathan Zellner turn up the sincerity.

    The modern world makes itself known when the family comes across a campsite.

    A boom box blares the Erasure song “Love to Hate You” as the sasquatches learn the poignant message that they are not alone in the world.

    From that point on, their lives become a confused quest for survival as they encounter things they cannot control.     

    If nothing else, “Sasquatch Sunset” is unfalteringly dedicated to its premise. It has more of a focus on feces than your average National Geographic doc, but Keough and Eisenberg dive in (Big)foot first, delivering what will surely be the strangest, but most committed performances of their careers.

    You will believe a sasquatch can throw their poop. But will you care? Depends on your commitment to the premise.

    It is both poignant and repugnant, ridiculous and genuine. It will not be for everyone.

    The slow pacing and sheer audacity of the idea will separate the movie’s friends from foes, but even skeptics will have to admit that making and releasing a Bigfoot movie this odd in 2024 is no small feat.       

    Unratable.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News