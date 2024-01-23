Ryan Gosling, the late Robbie Robertson among Canadians nominated for Oscars

Ryan Gosling, Robbie Robertson and Celine Song are among the Canadians who have been nominated for Oscars.

Gosling has received a nomination for best supporting actor for his role as Ken in the star-studded film “Barbie.”

He's up against Sterling K. Brown, who starred in “American Fiction,” Robert De Niro, in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robert Downey Jr., in “Oppenheimer,” and Mark Ruffalo, in “Poor Things.”

Robertson, the late Toronto-born musician who died last year, is nominated for his work on the original score for Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Other Canadian nods include Celine Song, playwright and director of "Past Lives," which was nominated for best picture and best original screenplay, along with the National Film Board of Canada documentary “To Kill a Tiger,” which was directed by Toronto-based Nisha Pahuja and is up for a best documentary feature award.

Quebec filmmaker Vincent René-Lortie has also been nominated in the live action short category for his film “Invincible,” while Nova Scotia filmmaker Ben Proudfoot’s “The Last Repair Shop" has received a nomination in the best documentary short category.

The 96th Academy Awards are set to air on March 10.

With files from The Canadian Press