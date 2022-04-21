Robert Morse, 'Mad Men' and Broadway star, dies at 90

Robert Morse appears at the live read and series finale of "Mad Men" held in Los Angeles on May 17, 2015. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Robert Morse appears at the live read and series finale of "Mad Men" held in Los Angeles on May 17, 2015. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What are the COVID-19 travel restrictions at popular destinations for Canadians?

Canadians considering summer travel plans have to factor in COVID-19 restrictions that are in flux around the world, as countries change their rules on masking and border-crossing. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of the vaccination, COVID-19 testing and masking requirements at some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians:

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social