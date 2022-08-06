Rapper Killer Mike's barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to kids going back to school

The Witherite Law Group and V-103 teamed up with Rapper Killer Mike's barbershops to get Fulton and DeKalb County kids ready for their first day of school on Monday. (WGCL) The Witherite Law Group and V-103 teamed up with Rapper Killer Mike's barbershops to get Fulton and DeKalb County kids ready for their first day of school on Monday. (WGCL)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social