Rape allegations aired against '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson

Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017. (Wade Payne / Invision / AP) Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017. (Wade Payne / Invision / AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social