Nicki Minaj debuts new 'Pink Friday 2' song at MTV VMAs as NSYNC reunites and Shakira performs

Emcee Nicki Minaj appears during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Emcee Nicki Minaj appears during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News