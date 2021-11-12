Paris Hilton is a married woman.

The media personality and heiress tied the knot with fiancé Carter Reum on Thursday in a lavish ceremony at a private estate in Los Angeles, People reported.

On Friday morning -- in her first Instagram post as a wife -- Hilton shared a shot of herself posing behind her veil, giving fans a glimpse of her wedding dress, which featured floral appliqué.

"My forever begins today...11/11 #Justmarried #ForeverHiltonReum," the caption read.

The bride's younger sister, Nicky Hilton, who is married to British banking heir James Rothschild, led the congratulatory messages with a string of white hearts on the post.

Singer Meghan Trainor replied: "Most beautiful wedding ever!! had the best time!" with a string of heart emojis, while actress Elle Fanning wrote: "Congratulations beautiful bride."

Hilton announced her engagement to Reum, a 40-year-old venture capitalist, in February this year.

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," the 40-year-old socialite wrote alongside an Instagram post of the beach proposal at the time. "There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."

While this was her first wedding, Hilton was previously engaged to model Jason Shaw, shipping heir Paris Latsis and actor Chris Zylka.

Last year, she told People that she and Reum had "incredible chemistry," adding that they hadn't spent a night apart since their first date.

The former reality star has documented her journey to matrimony in a new show called "Paris In Love," which is currently streaming on NBC's Peacock platform.