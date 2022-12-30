Movies, music and TV helped Pele to even more stardom

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms

The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social