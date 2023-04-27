Movie reviews: 'Are You There God? It's Me Margaret' is a small story that tackles big issues
ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME MARGARET: 4 STARS
For several generations of young people "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," Judy Blume's iconic coming-of-age novel, has been required reading. First released in 1970, when it wasn't being banned by reactionaries upset by its frank talk about menstruation and religion, it was heralded as a realistic and relatable story of adolescent anxieties.
A new movie of the same name, now playing in theatres, hopes to uphold the book's wholesome tone, while preserving the plain-spoken nature of "the poet laureate of puberty," Blume's prose.
The story begins when New York City preteen Margaret Simon's (Abby Ryder Fortson) parents, Barbara and Benny (Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie), announce they are leaving the city. Benny has been given a promotion, and being in New Jersey makes more sense.
"It’s just on the other side of the river," he says, but even though it's just the other side of the Hudson, but it might as well be the other side of the Earth to Margaret. She's afraid she'll never see friends again and doesn't want to start over at a new school. Grandmother Sylvia (Kathy Bates) doesn’t make things better when she moans, "I'm never going to see you again!"
Alone in her room, Margaret prays, "I've heard a lot of great things about you," she says. "I don’t want to move. I've never lived anywhere but the city. If you can't stop the move, please don't let New Jersey be too miserable."
As it turns out, the family's new, leafy suburb isn't that bad. There isn't a pizzeria for miles around, but the neighbors are friendly, including the extroverted mean-girl-in-training Nancy Wheeler (Elle Graham), who pops by on moving day. "I live in the bigger house down the street," she announces, before inviting Margaret to join her secret club.
Inside this new, small circle of friends, Margaret begins to figure out her place in the world. It's a time of adjustments, of firsts—first bra, first crush, first kiss, first period, first betrayal—and of a spiritual quest. As the daughter of a Jewish father and Christian mother, who elected not to make her choose a religion until she got older, Margaret forms her own special relationship with God.
"It's finally time to figure out who I am to be," she says.
All the highlights from the book "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," including the famous "We must, we must, we must increase our bust" mantra and her famous prayers are present. Director Kelly Fremon Craig, who also wrote the screenplay, maintains the lack of pretence and sense of authenticity that set Blume's book apart from the pack in this gentle realization of Margaret's story.
The film perfectly captures Margaret's tentative steps into adolescence and the life-changing power that comes along with each of her discoveries. It's a trip into self-acceptance at a very complicated time in her life as she grapples with relationships—with her anti-religion parents, her new friends and Moose, the cute boy from down the street—and situations she struggles to understand. Like the book, which runs an economical 149 pages, the movie is a small story that tackles big issues.
Fortson delivers a natural performance, tinged with curiosity and innocence, that authentically delivers the good-natured humour and deeply felt emotions that color Margaret's journey.
Set in the 1970s, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" captures the nostalgia of the era, complete with McAdam's feathered Farrah Fawcett hair, unironic TV dinners, fluorescent folding lawn chairs and shag carpets, but they all serve the movie's themes, which are timeless.
BIG GEORGE FOREMAN: 3 STARS
To some people he is an "as seen on TV" pitchman who spent much of the last thirty years shilling for the Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine. To others he is an indestructible two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist. To still others, he is Reverend Foreman, a man of faith who preached on street corners before becoming the minister of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Houston.
He's George Foreman, the subject of "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World," a new biopic now playing in theatres.
When we first meet Foreman (Khris Davis) he is a young boxer from an impoverished background with a mighty punch and anger issues. "George should change his name from Foreman to poor-man," taunt the kids at his school.
Scarred by a troubled past, and narrowly avoiding being arrested, he leaves Houston to find "his unrealized potential" with the Job Corps, a government run vocational training center.
It's here, under the tutelage of trainer Doc Broadus (Forest Whitaker), that he learns to channel his anger into a winning streak in the squared circle. "Listen to me George," says Broadus, "you got a punch like I've never seen. But in every battle, the greatest foe we will combat, is in here," he continues, pointing at the fighter's forehead.
After the 1968 Summer Olympics, where he won a gold medal in the boxing/heavyweight division, he followed a string of knockouts to the big time, a 1972 match against the undefeated and undisputed World Heavyweight Champion Joe Frazier. He walked into the ring a 3:1 underdog, and left it with a champion belt.
Two years later he lost the belt to Muhammad Ali (Sullivan Jones) at the historic "Rumble in the Jungle" in Zaire. With no title, he spent the balance of the 1970s chasing a rematch and another chance at the belt before a near death experience set him on a spiritual path that saw him spend ten years as a minister. "It's like He reached inside me and took all my anger," he says. "I can't even make a fist anymore."
When his church and community center fall into financial trouble, he laces up the gloves again. "There's only two things I know how to do," he says, "box and preach. And preachin' won't pay the bills."
Sports commentators call him an old man in a young man's game, but he is a minister on a mission, and unbelievably, becomes, at age 45, the oldest World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever.
"Big George Foreman" is a by-the-book biopic, by the way of the good book. It's a standard, faith-based cradle to grill biography that hits the highs and some of the lows—like hiding under an open sewer pipe to avoid police—in service of its messaging.
"Raging Bull" this ain’t.
Davis captures the glower, born out of internalized anger, that characterized Foreman's early career, and the lighter attitude that came to the fore in his later life. He makes Foreman a compelling, charismatic character, despite a script that plays it safe and without a hint of grit.
"Big George Foreman" shaves down all the rough edges of the boxer's story, replacing them with uplift and life lessons. It never feels entirely authentic, but its messages of the importance of faith are heard loud and clear.
THE END OF SEX: 3 STARS
"The End of Sex," now playing in theatres, stars Emily Hampshire and Jonas Chernick as a couple looking to spice up their stale sex life while the kids are off at sleepaway camp.
Emma (Hampshire) and Josh (Chernick) shared their first kiss as teens, and have been partners in life ever since. Two daughters later, they're in a rut, but it's a happy enough rut. They're still in love, creating a happy, loving life for themselves and the kids. But one thing is missing. Their sex life.
"Our sex has become mechanical," says Emma.
"So," says Josh, "let’s surprise each other."
With the kids away for the first time ever, they have the house to themselves. Without the prying eyes of the little ones watching their every move, they have a chance to reevaluate their "mutual apathy and shared disinterest in sex."
As the pressure to have a "normal" sex life mounts—there's a ménage à trois tinged with obsession, ecstasy popping and an embarrassing visit to a sex club—their sexual odyssey doesn't quite go as they hoped.
Despite the provocative title, "The End of Sex" isn't really about sex. Ultimately, it's about trust and togetherness. And an awkward threesome. An exploration of long-term marriages, it places its characters in mild relationship jeopardy as a way to dig into what it really means to spend one's life with another person.
We see examples of that long-term commitment in the shorthand between Emma and Josh. It's in the easy way they communicate (most of the time) and the understanding of things that are left unsaid between them. We see the hurt that comes from complacency—"The past few days I've been thinking a lot about sex," says Emma. "You've been thinking about sex with people who aren’t me," replies Josh—and the often ridiculous lengths couples will go through to spice things up.
It's all a bit predictable and a bit heightened, but is buoyed by funny cameos from Melanie Scrofano, as the Emma's obsessed friend, and Colin Mochrie in an unlikely situation.
As a date night movie "The End of Sex" offers up an earnest portrait of the intimacy and connection necessary for a couple to weather the storms of an on-going relationship. It's no "A Married Couple"—Alan King's legendary 1969 documentary about a marriage in uproar—but it does deliver some insights into what makes relationships tick.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
Federal workers strike for 10th day as negotiations on pay, remote work continue
Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.
opinion | Will the Royal Family embrace reconciliation and offer an apology?
With the coronation of King Charles III coming up, one has to wonder if the Royal Family will embrace reconciliation and offer a meaningful apology?
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
Trudeau, buoyed by Biden visit, visits Council on Foreign Relations to talk up Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take his Canadian sales pitch to an influential U.S. audience this morning.
Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' " The Late Late Show" to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
5 things to know for Friday, April 28, 2023
The Liberal’s Online Streaming Act passed the Senate and will become law, RCMP have released details about the James Smith Cree Nation mass murders, and what happened on day 9 of the PSAC strike.
BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan
The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a 2021 loan for Boris Johnson, who was the U.K.'s prime minister at the time.
Canada
-
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
-
Canada urges UN to include women in looming talks that could give Taliban legitimacy
Canada says the United Nations' controversial move to enter dialogue with the Taliban must include women, as the organization mulls recognizing the terrorist group as the government of Afghanistan.
-
Boy, 16, arrested after Israeli flag burned outside Montreal-area school
Montreal police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Israeli flags that were ripped down and set on fire outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
-
Alberta premier poses for photo with protestors charged in Ottawa convoy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is under fire for once again appearing to associate with people facing serious criminal charges.
-
Treasury Board president looks for 'creative solutions' as PSAC escalates strike action
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
-
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Military and foreign affairs officials said Thursday Canada expects to send additional planes to help evacuate people from Sudan in the coming days but the volatile situation on the ground is making planning difficult.
World
-
Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills 17 people
Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine early Friday, killing at least 17 people, most of them when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in the centre of the country, officials said. Three children were among the dead.
-
Trump, in New Hampshire speech, turns focus to Biden rematch
Former U.S. president Donald Trump turned his attention to the general election on Thursday, using his first campaign appearance since President Joe Biden launched his own re-election bid to boast of his poll numbers and suggest that he has no need to debate his Republican rivals.
-
Sudanese crowd at borders to escape amid shaky truce
Sudanese families were massing Wednesday at a border crossing with Egypt and at a port city on the Red Sea, desperately trying to escape their country's violence and sometimes waiting for days with little food or shelter, witnesses said.
-
Pope to visit Hungary amid diverging views on war, migrants
The spiritual priorities of Pope Francis will be on display during a trip this week to Hungary, where the populist government will seek to downplay its diverging views on matters like immigration and minority rights while focusing instead on points where it aligns with the pontiff.
-
China flies 38 warplanes near Taiwan, 6 navy vessels in area
China's military flew 38 fighter jets and other warplanes near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defence ministry said Friday, in the largest such flight display since the large military exercise in which it simulated sealing off the island earlier in the month.
-
Death sentence upheld for ex-school principal who killed 3
Thailand's Supreme Court upheld a death sentence for an ex-elementary school principal convicted of killing three people, including a toddler, during an armed gold shop robbery in 2020.
Politics
-
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
-
Canada-U. S. meeting to focus on fight against cross-border gun smuggling, opioids
Co-operation on targeting cross-border gun smuggling will top the agenda today when senior justice and public safety officials from Canada and the United States meet in Ottawa.
-
Trudeau, buoyed by Biden visit, visits Council on Foreign Relations to talk up Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take his Canadian sales pitch to an influential U.S. audience this morning.
Health
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
One in three family members of those with serious mental illnesses experience stigma by association: study
Those who experience serious mental health issues often face stigma from society, but a new study has found that their close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
Sci-Tech
-
Robots run the show as Swiss radio station tests AI voices for a day
Three months in the making, the French-language station Couleur 3 in Switzerland is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters.
-
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
Entertainment
-
Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' " The Late Late Show" to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
-
French actor Eva Green wins US$1M in spat over 'B movie'
Eva Green was awarded US$1 million Friday by a British court in her dispute over the collapse of a project she feared was destined to become a "B movie" that could ruin her career.
-
Prince's Trust gala draws plenty of celebrities, donations
The star-studded Prince's Trust Global Gala raised more than US $1.7 million Thursday night at Casa Cipriani in New York City, as a wide range of grantees -- past and present -- explained how King Charles III's charity has improved their lives.
Business
-
StatCan to release February GDP numbers this morning, estimate for first quarter
Statistics Canada is set to release its February reading for economic growth this morning.
-
Stock market today: Asia shares gain as BOJ stands pat
European shares opened mixed after gains in Asia following Wall Street's best day since January. The dollar rose against the Japanese yen after the Bank of Japan kept its ultra-lax monetary policy unchanged.
-
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because declines in prices will taper off soon and bottom out sometime this year.
Lifestyle
-
'Gold obviously': Toronto milliner heads to U.K. with his hats for coronation parties
Some Canadians heading to London for coronation festivities have enlisted a key expert to ensure they look their royal best: a master milliner.
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.
Sports
-
Lightning down Maple Leafs 4-2 to force Game 6
Michael Eyssimont had a goal and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Thursday to force Game 6 in their first-round playoff series.
-
Johannsson leads after 1st day of JM Eagle LA Championship
Linnea Johansson shot a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the JM Eagle LA Championship on Thursday at Wilshire Country Club.
-
Panthers take Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in NFL draft
Bryce Young's talent outweighed concerns about his size. The Carolina Panthers selected the slender and dynamic Alabama quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft Thursday night, seven weeks after making a blockbuster trade with Chicago to move up to get their choice of potential franchise players.
Autos
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.
-
Hamilton excited for new-look F1 sprint race in Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the first of six F1 events this season with a sprint race, with a new twist. There's a second qualifying session as part of rule changes to discourage teams and drivers from playing it safe, and practice time has been cut to a single session.
-
Lyft to lay off more than 1,000 employees in cost-cut push
Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said it will lay off about 1,072 employees, or 26 per cent of its workforce, in one of the first steps by the new Chief Executive David Risher, sending its shares up by about 1 per cent on Thursday.