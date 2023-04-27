Movie reviews: 'Are You There God? It's Me Margaret' is a small story that tackles big issues

ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT’S ME MARGARET: 4 STARS

For several generations of young people "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," Judy Blume's iconic coming-of-age novel, has been required reading. First released in 1970, when it wasn't being banned by reactionaries upset by its frank talk about menstruation and religion, it was heralded as a realistic and relatable story of adolescent anxieties.

A new movie of the same name, now playing in theatres, hopes to uphold the book's wholesome tone, while preserving the plain-spoken nature of "the poet laureate of puberty," Blume's prose.

The story begins when New York City preteen Margaret Simon's (Abby Ryder Fortson) parents, Barbara and Benny (Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie), announce they are leaving the city. Benny has been given a promotion, and being in New Jersey makes more sense.

"It’s just on the other side of the river," he says, but even though it's just the other side of the Hudson, but it might as well be the other side of the Earth to Margaret. She's afraid she'll never see friends again and doesn't want to start over at a new school. Grandmother Sylvia (Kathy Bates) doesn’t make things better when she moans, "I'm never going to see you again!"

Alone in her room, Margaret prays, "I've heard a lot of great things about you," she says. "I don’t want to move. I've never lived anywhere but the city. If you can't stop the move, please don't let New Jersey be too miserable."

As it turns out, the family's new, leafy suburb isn't that bad. There isn't a pizzeria for miles around, but the neighbors are friendly, including the extroverted mean-girl-in-training Nancy Wheeler (Elle Graham), who pops by on moving day. "I live in the bigger house down the street," she announces, before inviting Margaret to join her secret club.

Inside this new, small circle of friends, Margaret begins to figure out her place in the world. It's a time of adjustments, of firsts—first bra, first crush, first kiss, first period, first betrayal—and of a spiritual quest. As the daughter of a Jewish father and Christian mother, who elected not to make her choose a religion until she got older, Margaret forms her own special relationship with God.

"It's finally time to figure out who I am to be," she says.

All the highlights from the book "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," including the famous "We must, we must, we must increase our bust" mantra and her famous prayers are present. Director Kelly Fremon Craig, who also wrote the screenplay, maintains the lack of pretence and sense of authenticity that set Blume's book apart from the pack in this gentle realization of Margaret's story.

The film perfectly captures Margaret's tentative steps into adolescence and the life-changing power that comes along with each of her discoveries. It's a trip into self-acceptance at a very complicated time in her life as she grapples with relationships—with her anti-religion parents, her new friends and Moose, the cute boy from down the street—and situations she struggles to understand. Like the book, which runs an economical 149 pages, the movie is a small story that tackles big issues.

Fortson delivers a natural performance, tinged with curiosity and innocence, that authentically delivers the good-natured humour and deeply felt emotions that color Margaret's journey.

Set in the 1970s, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" captures the nostalgia of the era, complete with McAdam's feathered Farrah Fawcett hair, unironic TV dinners, fluorescent folding lawn chairs and shag carpets, but they all serve the movie's themes, which are timeless.

BIG GEORGE FOREMAN: 3 STARS

To some people he is an "as seen on TV" pitchman who spent much of the last thirty years shilling for the Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine. To others he is an indestructible two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist. To still others, he is Reverend Foreman, a man of faith who preached on street corners before becoming the minister of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Houston.

He's George Foreman, the subject of "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World," a new biopic now playing in theatres.

When we first meet Foreman (Khris Davis) he is a young boxer from an impoverished background with a mighty punch and anger issues. "George should change his name from Foreman to poor-man," taunt the kids at his school.

Scarred by a troubled past, and narrowly avoiding being arrested, he leaves Houston to find "his unrealized potential" with the Job Corps, a government run vocational training center.

It's here, under the tutelage of trainer Doc Broadus (Forest Whitaker), that he learns to channel his anger into a winning streak in the squared circle. "Listen to me George," says Broadus, "you got a punch like I've never seen. But in every battle, the greatest foe we will combat, is in here," he continues, pointing at the fighter's forehead.

After the 1968 Summer Olympics, where he won a gold medal in the boxing/heavyweight division, he followed a string of knockouts to the big time, a 1972 match against the undefeated and undisputed World Heavyweight Champion Joe Frazier. He walked into the ring a 3:1 underdog, and left it with a champion belt.

Two years later he lost the belt to Muhammad Ali (Sullivan Jones) at the historic "Rumble in the Jungle" in Zaire. With no title, he spent the balance of the 1970s chasing a rematch and another chance at the belt before a near death experience set him on a spiritual path that saw him spend ten years as a minister. "It's like He reached inside me and took all my anger," he says. "I can't even make a fist anymore."

When his church and community center fall into financial trouble, he laces up the gloves again. "There's only two things I know how to do," he says, "box and preach. And preachin' won't pay the bills."

Sports commentators call him an old man in a young man's game, but he is a minister on a mission, and unbelievably, becomes, at age 45, the oldest World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever.

"Big George Foreman" is a by-the-book biopic, by the way of the good book. It's a standard, faith-based cradle to grill biography that hits the highs and some of the lows—like hiding under an open sewer pipe to avoid police—in service of its messaging.

"Raging Bull" this ain’t.

Davis captures the glower, born out of internalized anger, that characterized Foreman's early career, and the lighter attitude that came to the fore in his later life. He makes Foreman a compelling, charismatic character, despite a script that plays it safe and without a hint of grit.

"Big George Foreman" shaves down all the rough edges of the boxer's story, replacing them with uplift and life lessons. It never feels entirely authentic, but its messages of the importance of faith are heard loud and clear.

THE END OF SEX: 3 STARS

"The End of Sex," now playing in theatres, stars Emily Hampshire and Jonas Chernick as a couple looking to spice up their stale sex life while the kids are off at sleepaway camp.

Emma (Hampshire) and Josh (Chernick) shared their first kiss as teens, and have been partners in life ever since. Two daughters later, they're in a rut, but it's a happy enough rut. They're still in love, creating a happy, loving life for themselves and the kids. But one thing is missing. Their sex life.

"Our sex has become mechanical," says Emma.

"So," says Josh, "let’s surprise each other."

With the kids away for the first time ever, they have the house to themselves. Without the prying eyes of the little ones watching their every move, they have a chance to reevaluate their "mutual apathy and shared disinterest in sex."

As the pressure to have a "normal" sex life mounts—there's a ménage à trois tinged with obsession, ecstasy popping and an embarrassing visit to a sex club—their sexual odyssey doesn't quite go as they hoped.

Despite the provocative title, "The End of Sex" isn't really about sex. Ultimately, it's about trust and togetherness. And an awkward threesome. An exploration of long-term marriages, it places its characters in mild relationship jeopardy as a way to dig into what it really means to spend one's life with another person.

We see examples of that long-term commitment in the shorthand between Emma and Josh. It's in the easy way they communicate (most of the time) and the understanding of things that are left unsaid between them. We see the hurt that comes from complacency—"The past few days I've been thinking a lot about sex," says Emma. "You've been thinking about sex with people who aren’t me," replies Josh—and the often ridiculous lengths couples will go through to spice things up.

It's all a bit predictable and a bit heightened, but is buoyed by funny cameos from Melanie Scrofano, as the Emma's obsessed friend, and Colin Mochrie in an unlikely situation.

As a date night movie "The End of Sex" offers up an earnest portrait of the intimacy and connection necessary for a couple to weather the storms of an on-going relationship. It's no "A Married Couple"—Alan King's legendary 1969 documentary about a marriage in uproar—but it does deliver some insights into what makes relationships tick.