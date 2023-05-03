Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall inductees
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, "Soul Train" creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill.
The Cleveland-based institution announced Wednesday the artists and groups entering the hall as the class of 2023, a list that includes The Spinners, Rage Against the Machine, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Al Kooper and Elton John's longtime co-songwriter Bernie Taupin.
"When you can go from Link Wray, who was one of the early influencers, to Missy Elliott and Kate Bush and The Spinners and Rage Against the Machine and Willie Nelson, you have a very diverse body of work. What we are always trying to show is that rock `n' roll is a big tent and a lot of people belong," said Joel Peresman, president and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation ahead of the unveiling.
Elliott, the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, an MTV Video Vanguard Award recipient and a four-time Grammy Award winner, now becomes the first female hip-hop artist in the rock hall, which called her "a true pathbreaker in a male-dominated genre."
In response, she tweeted: "I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC. I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL."
Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they're eligible for induction. Eight out of 14 nominees were on the ballot for the first time, including Crow, Elliott, Michael and Nelson. This is the first year of eligibility for Elliott.
Bush was a nominee last year but didn't make the final cut then. She got in this year due to a new wave in popularity after the show "Stranger Things" featured her song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)." The hall hailed her for "using lush soundscapes, radical experimentation, literary themes, sampling, and theatricality to captivate audiences and inspire countless musicians."
Michael, first as a member of Wham! and then as a solo artist, was cited for "paving the way for a generation of proud LGBTQIA+ artists, from Sam Smith to Lil Nas X to Troye Sivan" and the 90-year-old Nelson was simply described as "an American institution."
Crow was recognized for key songs in the 1990s musical canon like "All I Wanna Do" and "Every Day Is a Winding Road," while Rage Against the Machine "forged brazen protest music for the modern world."
The hall called DJ Kool Herc "a founding father of hip-hop music" who "helped create the blueprint for hip-hop." And Chaka Khan was described as "one of the mightiest and most influential voices in music" a "streetwise but sensual hip-hop-soul diva," who paved the way for women like Mary J. Blige, Erykah Badu and Janelle Monae.
The Spinners became a hit-making machine with four No. 1 R&B hits in less than 18 months, including "I'll Be Around" and "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love." Rock guitarist Wray was said to be ahead of his time, influencing Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Bruce Springsteen.
Taupin, who made it into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and has a Golden Globe and an Oscar for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from the biopic "Rocketman," makes it into the rock hall 29 years after his writing partner, John.
Cornelius was celebrated for creating a nationally televised platform for African American music and culture. He "became a visionary entrepreneur who opened the door -- and held it open -- for many others to follow him through."
"Does a Willie Nelson fan know anything about Missy Elliott? Probably not, and vice versa," said Peresman. "But this is an opportunity for someone who is into one of these artists to take a look at it and say, 'Gee, I love Missy Elliott' or `I love Rage Against the Machine. But The Spinners, who were they? Let me check that out.' If that can open some minds and open some attitudes, then we've done our job."
Nominees Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, Warren Zevon, Joy Division/New Order and Soundgarden didn't earn a spot in the hall this time. While the late Zevon has been eligible since 1994, Billy Joel led a push in vain for his entry, writing to the nominating committee urging them to consider Zevon.
The induction ceremony will take place Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in New York City.
Nominees were voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals. Fans could vote online or in person at the museum, with the top five artists picked by the public making up a "fans' ballot" that was tallied with the other professional ballots.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
'Paper can't be a solution to plastic waste': Canadian environmentalists warn about the rise in single-use paper products
The prohibition of single-use plastic products is crucial to Canada's plan of achieving zero plastic waste by 2030, but with the ban, environmentalists are growing increasingly concerned about the amount of paper packaging being used in its place.
Trudeau Foundation not used for foreign interference, PM's brother tells MPs
Testifying before a House committee Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sacha' Trudeau insisted there has been 'no foreign interference, no possibility of interference, no intention or means of interference at or through the Trudeau Foundation.'
Senators aim to pass grocery rebate, health transfer Bill C-46 by May 12
For those wondering when they may be receiving their so-called 'grocery rebate' payments from the federal government, a plan has been proposed in the Senate that would see the bill implementing the benefit pass by May 12.
1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical facility
Police said a man opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and injuring four others Wednesday as authorities swarmed the city's bustling midtown neighbourhood in search of the 24-year-old suspect.
Proposed Canadian grocery code lays out process to resolve disputes, impose sanctions
Efforts to craft a Canadian grocery code of conduct have reached a major milestone with a proposed final version that includes a process to resolve disputes and impose sanctions on systemic violators of the code.
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall inductees
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, 'Soul Train' creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill.
London police preparing for largest one-day mobilization of officers seen in decades
Security is tightening in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in what will be the city's largest one-day mobilization of Metropolitan Police officers seen in decades, the force said on Wednesday.
Health Canada recalls accessories for pacifiers, teethers due to choking hazard
Health Canada has recalled various accessories for pacifiers and teethers, saying they pose a choking hazard.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
-
Health Canada recalls accessories for pacifiers, teethers due to choking hazard
Health Canada has recalled various accessories for pacifiers and teethers, saying they pose a choking hazard.
-
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
-
University of New Brunswick starts formal investigation into Trump ally's PhD
The University of New Brunswick has appointed three professors from other institutions to conduct a formal investigation into allegations of academic fraud against a former PhD student who is also a high-profile ally of former United States president Donald Trump.
-
Lawyer representing soccer players stuck in Afghanistan says the women fear they will be killed by Taliban
A lawyer representing a group of six Afghan nationals, including two soccer players who played on the Afghanistan women’s national soccer team, says the women fear that the Taliban will 'harm them' or 'kill them' if they are not brought to Canada.
-
Lockdown ends at Lisgar Collegiate Institute, Ottawa City Hall
The lockdown at Lisgar Collegiate Institute and Ottawa City Hall ended without incident Wednesday afternoon, following concerns that an individual may have been in possession of a weapon at the downtown Ottawa school.
World
-
UN humanitarian chief in Sudan, seeking guarantees on aid
The UN's humanitarian chief arrived in Sudan's main seaport on Wednesday, as thousands of Sudanese and foreign nationals gathered there in hopes of fleeing the conflict-torn east African country.
-
Ukraine denies Russian claim Kyiv sent drones to hit Kremlin
Russia claimed it foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin early Wednesday, calling it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin and promising retaliation for what it termed a "terrorist" act. The Ukrainian president denied it, saying: "We don't attack Putin or Moscow."
-
London police preparing for largest one-day mobilization of officers seen in decades
Security is tightening in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in what will be the city's largest one-day mobilization of Metropolitan Police officers seen in decades, the force said on Wednesday.
-
Knife attack at Berlin school wounds 2 girls; suspect held
Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in a knife attack Wednesday at a school in the south of Germany's capital, and a 39-year-old suspect was detained.
-
'Access Hollywood' video played at New York Trump trial
The infamous "Access Hollywood" video in which Donald Trump bragged about grabbing women sexually without asking was played Wednesday for a jury considering columnist E. Jean Carroll's claims that he raped her two decades before he became president.
-
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
A four-day manhunt in Texas for a gunman accused of killing five neighbours ended Tuesday when authorities, acting on a tip, said they found the suspect hiding underneath a pile of laundry in the closet of a house.
Politics
-
Trudeau Foundation not used for foreign interference, PM's brother tells MPs
Testifying before a House committee Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sacha' Trudeau insisted there has been 'no foreign interference, no possibility of interference, no intention or means of interference at or through the Trudeau Foundation.'
-
Senators aim to pass grocery rebate, health transfer Bill C-46 by May 12
For those wondering when they may be receiving their so-called 'grocery rebate' payments from the federal government, a plan has been proposed in the Senate that would see the bill implementing the benefit pass by May 12.
-
Balanced budget, electoral reform back on policy agenda for Liberals at convention
Balanced budgets and electoral reform are back on the agenda for Canada's Liberals this week as the party holds its first in-person policy convention in five years.
Health
-
U.S. approves 1st vaccine for RSV after decades of attempts
The U.S. approved the first vaccine for RSV on Wednesday, shots to protect older adults against a respiratory virus that's most notorious for attacking babies but endangers their grandparents, too.
-
Lilly drug slows Alzheimer's progression by 35 per cent in trial
An experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co slowed cognitive decline by 35 per cent in a closely watched late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, raising hopes for a second effective treatment for the brain-wasting disease.
-
The number of medically-assisted deaths in Canada's prisons a concern for some experts
Canada has performed nine medically assisted deaths among prisoners in the last seven years, more than any other country that tracks and records such data.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
-
FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids' privacy
U.S. regulators say Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app, including misrepresenting the access it provided to app developers to private user data.
-
Ancient DNA from a 25,000-year-old pendant reveals intriguing details about its wearer
Traces of ancient DNA contained in old bones have spilled fascinating secrets about the past. Now, scientists have found a way to extract DNA in a non-invasive manner, applying the pioneering new technique to a pierced deer tooth likely worn as a pendant.
Entertainment
-
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall inductees
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, 'Soul Train' creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael have all been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Kate Bush also finally reaching the top of that hill.
-
'It's a spiritual thing:' Long history between Gordon Lightfoot and Massey Hall
It was a relationship that lasted a lifetime: Gordon Lightfoot got his start at Massey Hall as a teenager, and never stopped returning to the Toronto venue, no matter how successful he became.
-
In coronation, King Charles carries on a medieval tradition
The pomp, pageantry and symbolism dates back more than 1,000 years, but the crowning of this king will feature new twists on the tradition and changes from the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years ago.
Business
-
McDonald's franchises fined for child labour violations
Two 10-year-olds are among the 300 children who worked at a McDonald's restaurants with no or little pay, a U.S. Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Louisville, Kentucky, found.
-
Data breach exposes clients' personal information at one of Canada's largest investment firms
Clients’ names, social insurance numbers and personal addresses were part of a data breach at one of Canada’s largest investment firms.
-
Loblaw calls out ongoing 'outsized' price hikes from big brand-name food companies
Canada's largest grocer says its product costs have risen by nearly $1 billion so far this year -- double the historic norm -- as it continues to see "outsized" price increases from big multinational food brands.
Lifestyle
-
Want a piece of royal history? Here are the souvenirs on sale for King Charles' coronation
Bobbleheads in King Charles' likeness, plush gold crowns trimmed with fake crimson velvet and ermine fur, and flags featuring his portrait are just some of the souvenirs for sale in shops on London streets ahead of the coronation.
-
High gas prices aren’t killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.
-
The 'other London' prepares for King's coronation
Some Londoners, especially those with ties to Britain, are preparing for Saturday’s coronation of the King. At A Taste of Britain on Aldersbrook Road Laura Hewitt told CTV News business has been brisk.
Sports
-
U.S. sprinter, Olympic medallist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died. She was 32.
-
Patrick Mahomes' brother facing sexual battery charges
Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, is facing charges of aggravated sexual battery.
-
Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023 after Saudi move
Cristiano Ronaldo became the world's highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr nearly doubled his annual playing salary while Paris St Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe round off the top three, according to Forbes.
Autos
-
High gas prices aren’t killing the Canadian road trip: poll
High gas prices are not deterring Canadians from road trips this summer, but some drivers are taking action to cut costs where they can, a poll shows.
-
Tesla raises prices in Canada, U.S., China and Japan
Tesla Inc has raised prices by $300 in Canada, its website showed on Monday, after the company slashed prices of its top-selling vehicles since the start of the year.
-
Chinese electric vehicle brands expand to global markets
Osamu Furukawa has driven lots of Japanese cars for his business converting classic gasoline-powered models to electric. But his favorite ride is an import: A battery-powered SUV from China's BYD Auto.