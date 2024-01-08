Mark Critch looks back on his awkward teen years in Season 3 of 'Son of a Critch'

Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
There are times when Mark Critch completely forgets he's filming a show about his own childhood on the set of "Son of a Critch."
"I was watching a scene and I actually thought, `Huh, that happened to me once,"' says the 49-year-old actor, who plays his father Mike in the series. "And then I thought, `What the hell am I doing? I wrote this and I know it happened to me once."'
Based on Critch's 2018 memoir, "Son of a Critch" follows a young Mark, played by 15-year-old Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, as he comes of age in St. John's, N.L., during the 1980s. In its first two seasons, the show ranked as the most-watched English-language Canadian comedy series in the country, Numeris figures show.
Season 3, which premieres Tuesday on CBC, finds now 14-year-old Mark entering junior high expecting to be at the top of the food chain at his school, only to be brought down to earth.
Critch says the new season mirrors his own experiences in Grade 9, the last grade of junior high.
"You go in expecting, `OK, we're the oldest kids, so clearly, we run the place,' and then immediately finding out that having the longest sentence in prison doesn't mean you're going to have an easier time in the yard," he says.
"So, immediately everything falls apart. He ends up getting picked on by a fourth grader. They can smell fear, those kids."
Mark encounters even more teen awkwardness in Season 3. His confidence takes a hit when he discovers he needs glasses, and he finds himself in emotional turmoil when he competes in an academic quiz against his crush.
Also returning this season are Malcolm McDowell as Mark's grandfather, Patrick (Pop) Critch, Claire Rankin as his mother, Mary, and Colton Gobbo as his older brother, Mike Jr.
McDowell, known for his iconic turn as Alex DeLarge in Stanley Kubrick's 1971 feature "A Clockwork Orange," says you can expect "a lot more of the same" from Pop this season.
"I'm too old to develop into something else," jokes the 80-year-old English actor.
McDowell says he wanted to join the show after being captivated by Critch's memoir.
"It's beautifully written," he says. "So that's what attracted me, first off. Instinctively, it just felt terrific. I didn't really question it or think about it too much more than that. I just loved it and that's it. And I remember calling my manager and saying, `Look, just make it work."'
"Son of a Critch" is also airing in the United States on the CW, where it premiered last summer and where Season 3 will begin on Jan. 25.
Critch says he tries not to think about whether the show could enjoy breakout success in the U.S., the way "Schitt's Creek" did after airing on Pop TV before getting picked up by Netflix.
"It would be great," he says. "I mean, it's growing down there and it's slow and steady. 1/8But 3/8 I always find you can't think about these things too much and if you do, you'll overthink it and mess it up, because right away, you 'll think, 'What could you change to make it a little bit more palatable for Americans?' You just have to put it out there and see what happens."
"Son of a Critch" airs Tuesday nights on CBC and will be available to stream on CBC Gem.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.
Toronto’s police chief is apologizing after officers were filmed bringing coffee and donuts to protesters at a pro-Palestinian demonstration over the weekend.
Those who used an artificial Christmas tree may be able to just pack it back up in the closet, but for those with natural Christmas trees, there are several different options for safely throwing out, recycling or reusing them.
Around a quarter of the workforce in Canada was working exclusively from home two years ago. But now, with more and more employers returning to in-person work, what does this mean for Canadians who embraced remote work?
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
The first U.S. moon landing attempt in more than 50 years appeared to be doomed after a private company's spacecraft developed a "critical" fuel leak just hours after Monday's launch.
The 81st Golden Globes had a bit of everything else: Some silliness, some seriousness, a bit of history, a few good jokes and many bad ones, loads of stars — and one Taylor Swift, who didn’t ascend the podium but still made her presence known as perhaps only Swift can.
Canadian officials are meeting with representatives of Honda Motor Co this week, a government source said, following a news report from Sunday that said the carmaker was considering building an almost two trillion yen ($13.9 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
The Manitoba government is taking a look at several options to improve safety at the intersection along the Trans-Canada Highway where a crash last summer left 17 people dead.
Canadian air travellers will be largely unaffected by the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max 9 airplane, but they may want to double-check their itineraries all the same.
Police say a dog that fell to its death in downtown Vancouver may have been deliberately thrown from a window.
Brazilian authorities celebrated their country's democratic system one year after a right-wing crowd invaded and vandalized its Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace in protest against an election result.
U.S. President Joe Biden, responding to protesters shouting 'Ceasefire now,' on Monday said he had been working quietly with the Israeli government to encourage it to reduce its attacks and 'significantly get out of Gaza.'
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has resigned, the French presidency said on Monday, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to give a new impetus to his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections and the Paris Olympics this summer.
When retired postman Rodney Holbrook set up cameras to try to find out who was tidying his shed almost every night, he found an unexpected helper scurrying around his workbench.
Former President Donald Trump is seeking to have the sweeping criminal conspiracy case against him in Georgia thrown out by arguing he is protected from prosecution under presidential immunity.
A judge in Haiti has issued arrest warrants for more than 30 high-ranking officials accused of government corruption, including numerous former presidents and prime ministers.
The federal New Democrats believe they will be able to pay off their 2021 election debt soon but are awaiting end-of-year fundraising totals before they can celebrate.
A senator who pushed for people with mental illness to be able to seek a medically assisted death says the federal government must decide whether it will 'allow all Canadians' their choice of end-of-life care.
Living near urban green and blue spaces may be tied to better physical and mental health in older adults, according to a new study.
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
Parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will experience a total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8, 2024. Most Canadians haven't had a chance to see the 'extremely rare astronomical event' since 1979.
OpenAI on Monday pushed back against a lawsuit filed last month by the New York Times alleging that the artificial intelligence juggernaut violated copyright law by using Times journalism to train its systems, calling the suit "without merit."
The Golden Globe Awards likes to think of itself as the party of the year, but instead of a debauched, champagne-fuelled romp, it can sometimes feel more like a strange high school reunion for the extremely famous.
Canadians competing for Golden Globe awards came up emptyhanded Sunday, as “Oppenheimer” and “Anatomy of a Fall” claimed multiple wins.
Season 3 of Mark Critch's "Son of a Critch," which premieres Tuesday, finds now 14-year-old Mark entering junior high expecting to be at the top of the food chain at his school, only to be brought down to earth.
Air Transat and the union representing its 2,100 flight attendants say they have reached a new tentative agreement.
Amongst the florally flourished floats sailing through Pasadena, Cal. as part of the iconic Rose Parade was a teenage bagpiper from Manitoba.
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.
Tiger Woods is no longer a Nike athlete after 27 years, ending a partnership between the swoosh and golf's biggest star and raising questions about the future of both in the sport.
Rafael Nadal's comeback from hip surgery is on hold after he withdrew from the Australian Open with an injury a week before the start of the season's first Grand Slam tournament.
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
