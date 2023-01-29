'Make peoples' jaws drop': Inuvialuk sculptor shaped by cultural stories

Inuvialuk sculptor David Ruben Piqtoukun sits in front of his piece entitled "Thar She Blows!" at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, ahead of his exhibition "Radical Remembrance: The Sculptures of David Ruben Piqtoukun." (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young) Inuvialuk sculptor David Ruben Piqtoukun sits in front of his piece entitled "Thar She Blows!" at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, ahead of his exhibition "Radical Remembrance: The Sculptures of David Ruben Piqtoukun." (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social