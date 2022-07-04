Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest

Joey Chestnut reacts after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Chestnut at 63 hotdogs to win the men's division of the contest. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Joey Chestnut reacts after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Chestnut at 63 hotdogs to win the men's division of the contest. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.

Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social